Batteries Plus Awards Franchisees for Excellence in Customer Service, Brand Ambassadorship

Franchisees Recognized with Special Awards for High Sales, Dedication to the Brand, and Excellent Service at Annual Company Event

HARTLAND, Wis., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the world's leading specialty battery franchise, announced this year's company award winners at its annual Sales Achievement Event last month. 15 franchisees in the system were awarded for distinguished efforts for Customer Service and Brand Ambassadorship.

Three sets of franchisees were rewarded for demonstrating excellent customer service. The husband-and-wife duo of Robert and Kristen Roskowski of the Sevierville, TN location, the husband-and-wife duos of Greg and Amanda Boughner and William and Linda Cowart of the Nashville, TN location, as well as Bernie Perryman of the St. Cloud, MN location all received Customer Service awards. Each of the Medallia scores for the respective stores were above 98.5, all highs across each store last year.

"Great customer service is the goal for anyone in business, but these three stores went above and beyond to exemplify our service in their communities," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Franchising Officer for Batteries Plus. "What makes us special is our local touch with a nationwide breadth of expertise and availability. These three stores and their owners ensured each of the devices and trust in our business was powered in their respective communities and we're grateful to have them."

Nine franchisees were recognized for their dedication to growing the business and representing the brand by helping develop future franchisees and guiding them toward success. Greg Belatti, Matt Eberly, Rich and Kelli Epps, Alan Goldsmith, David Harshfield, Dustin Myers, Robert Roskowski, and Ryan Tollefson were each awarded with the Brand Ambassador Award. Batteries Plus notes that each of the winners help the company vet potential franchisees while simultaneously running their own successful franchises and ensuring that other franchisees are supported in their entrepreneurial journeys.

Three additional franchisees were named as the company's Rising Stars headed into the remainder of this year. Trent Labry and Tim Zaunbrecher of Carencro, LA have dominated commercial sales since opening their store in August of last year. With over half of their near million-dollar commercial sales total coming between the two of them, they've taken their store's success into their own hands.

Norman Jemal of Eatontown, NJ also showed exponential potential since opening his location in October of last year. Jemal acted as a full-time commercial sales manager for his market and has landed partnership accounts with automotive dealers, generator companies, and supply chain companies that have his store projecting to finish with an all-time sales record for a new store.

"Trent, Tim and Norman are exceptionally savvy business owners and we are truly blessed to have them as part of our franchise family," said Jon Sica, Chief Business Officer at Batteries Plus. "Their nearly instant success is a testament to their abilities and the strength of the brand. On a night celebrating success across our franchise, it was a singular pleasure to honor those that are exceeding expectations in a matter of months."

