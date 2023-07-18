CPKC's Final Spike Steam Tour to mark one-year anniversary of railway's creation

CALGARY, AB, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today announced the 2816 Empress steam locomotive will travel from Canada, through the U.S. and into Mexico departing Calgary, Alta. on April 14, 2024, the one-year anniversary of CPKC's creation.

"Our unique, unrivaled railway network connects a continent and links Canada, the U.S. and Mexico," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. "On April 14, 2023, we drove a ceremonial Final Spike completing that continental connection. We look forward to proudly celebrating that historic railway moment with a special tour starring the 2816, honoring our history and looking forward to an exciting future filled with opportunities for our railroaders, customers and communities."

Following a special anniversary event in Calgary on April 13, 2024, the 2816 will depart Calgary on April 14, 2024, traveling to stops in the following cities:

Moose Jaw, Sask.

Minot, N.D.

St. Paul, Minn.

Bensenville, Ill.

Davenport, Iowa

Kansas City, Mo.

Shreveport, La.

Laredo, Texas

Mexico City , Mex.

The public will be able to see the 2816 up close in these cities with additional details about the stops and related events available early in 2024.

"This 2816 steam tour will bring the story of our uniquely North American railway's history and compelling future to life for rail fans and visitors across our network," Creel added. "We look forward to celebrating in communities across our network."

The 2816, a 4-6-4 Hudson-type steam locomotive, was built in 1930 by Montreal Locomotive Works. It served as a roving steam-powered ambassador for Canadian Pacific throughout Canada and the U.S. before being placed in storage in 2012. Now, after a decade of slumber, the engine has been carefully prepared to once again travel the rails. The locomotive continues to undergo preparations for next year's tour, including equipping The Empress with Positive Train Control.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

