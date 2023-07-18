Lilly Pulitzer Accessorizes with Oracle Cloud

Iconic American lifestyle brand automates in-store processes in the cloud with Oracle's retail solutions to better serve its customers and associates

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Retail Cross Talk -- Resort and fashion retailer Lilly Pulitzer is transforming its in-store experience for shoppers and associates with Oracle Cloud. Lilly Pulitzer can be found online, in more than 60 retail stores, in major department stores, and more than 50 Signature stores nationwide. To automate and scale how it serves shoppers in store, the brand recently implemented the mobile Oracle Retail Xstore Point of Service (POS) system and Oracle Retail Xstore Office Cloud Service. Running on tablets, cloud-based solutions provide Lilly Pulitzer's associates with visibility into a customer's prior purchase history and inventory levels so they can help shoppers discover the brand's latest distinctive prints from anywhere in the store.

"Connecting with our customers and local communities to create meaningful experiences every day is a priority for Lilly sales associates," said Michelle Kelly, CEO, Lilly Pulitzer. "With Oracle Retail Xstore POS, our associates now have the time and tools to effectively engage with and delight our customers during pivotal moments in their shopping experience."

Helping customers and associates shine bright

Lilly Pulitzer sales associates thrive in a creative environment where they can interact with customers to help them find the right outfit and accessories for their vacations and everyday wardrobe. With help from Oracle Retail Consulting and Deloitte, Lilly Pulitzer selected and implemented the Oracle Retail Xstore POS system based on its proven performance, leading platform capabilities, scalability, and regular delivery of new updates and innovations. With Oracle Xstore Office Cloud Service, Lilly Pulitzer was also able to integrate promotions into the POS system, including its 'Gift with Purchase' offers and loyalty program.

"The new Oracle mobile POS allows our associates to execute a seamless transaction from anywhere in the store, capture data to grow the loyalty program, and review purchase history to make real-time recommendations," said Rachael Crews, VP of Digital Commerce, Customer Engagement, Lilly Pulitzer. "Having this intelligence at their fingertips can be a game changer in moving our customers from browsers to buyers."

"POS technology should automate processes, streamline transactions, and deliver quick scale without the customer even noticing," said Mike Webster, senior vice president, and general manager, Oracle Retail. "For lifestyle brands like Lilly, the merchandise, culture, and selling environment drive success. Our goal is to enable sales associates to stay focused and available throughout the entire shopping experience ensuring customers get the attention they deserve."

About Lilly Pulitzer

In 1959-ish, Lilly Pulitzer set out to create her own happiness, opening a juice stand in Palm Beach. In need of an everyday uniform, she asked her dressmaker for something to camouflage splashes of citrus juice. The result? A comfortable, sleeveless shift dress made of colorful printed cotton. Since those early days, Lilly designs have been beloved for their casual glamour, vibrant optimism, and endlessly joyful spirit. Lilly was an original with the confidence to break all the rules, the humility to pull it off, and the vision to make women feel as good as they look. Today, her spirit is reflected in the brand's imaginative prints and lively colors, which inspire everyone to shine bright and stand out. The Lilly Pulitzer mission is to inspire confidence and optimism, inviting everyone to shine bright and stand out. Learn more at www.lillypulitzer.com. Lilly Pulitzer is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM).

