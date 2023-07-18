RFG Advisory Weaves Artificial Intelligence Into Platform

New partnership with FP Alpha turns AI into a force multiplier for Advisors seeking more time with clients.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their commitment to continuously innovating to support their independent Advisors, RFG Advisory ("RFG"), an award-winning, nationally-recognized independent platform, announces its position on artificial intelligence (AI). With a goal of setting their financial advisors up for success, RFG unveils its newest addition to the platform, FP Alpha – an AI-driven solution that deciphers client tax, insurance and estate paperwork and summarizes key opportunities for Advisors.

The partnership launched in June, creating a unified experience throughout RFG's Advisor Tech Stack platform. FP Alpha's AI-driven technology provides scale via dynamic expertise on tax returns, wills, trusts, and insurance policies, by instantly summarizing vital data, identifying actionable planning insights, quantifying the value of advice, and enabling the Advisor to act as the key point of contact for all facets of the client's financial life. What Advisors used to do in hours can now be done in minutes while offering a more well-rounded suite of services.

RFG Advisory recently brought on leading behavioral finance professional and industry veteran, Dr. Jordan A. Huchison, whose previous roles include XY Planning Network and Shaping Wealth. Since joining the firm, Huchison has prioritized enhancing the firm's technology stack, paving the way for advancements across the RIA industry.

"At RFG, we are cognizant of the one-way trends in the industry where the Advisor-client relationship is changing, turning Advisors into more holistic coaches or guides," shared Hutchison, Vice President of Technology at RFG Advisory. "To adapt to this change, Advisors need to be able to create both more comprehensive plans and more time in an already time-scarce day."

Huchison believes Advisors can become more effective by properly leveraging technology and more specifically, AI. Understanding that many Advisors have expressed concern that AI will negatively impact their role, RFG sees AI as a force multiplier for Advisors seeking to do more for their clients, without an additional demand on their time. FP Alpha's AI-assisted platform scales the unscalable by automatically surfacing the suitable recommendations at the right time across 16 unique planning disciplines. RFG Advisors can now quickly identify optimal client solutions with the click of a button, allowing them to assign hard dollar amounts to Roth conversion savings, estate tax reduction, tax scenario planning, and more.

"With our innovative lens, we are applying AI in various facets to create more time in Advisors' days and increase the speed, depth, and breadth of advanced planning to create the optimal Advisor," stated Bobby White, RFG Advisory Founder and CEO.

Since 2015, RFG Advisory has geared its tech stack towards the "RIA of the Future." Within the existing platform, Advisors have access to essential solutions that align and empower them to serve clients across all spectrums in an incredibly efficient way. The addition of FP Alpha reaffirms the organization's focus on serving clients on a deeper level, underscoring the value of their financial Advisor relationship.

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial Advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides Advisors all of the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, Advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all of the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG's investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in Advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provide loans to Advisors to enable the move to full independence.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives through Private Client Services. Member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, LLC ("RFG Advisory" or "RFG"), a registered investment Advisor. Private Client Services and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where RFG Advisory and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advisory services may be rendered by RFG Advisory unless a client agreement is in place.

