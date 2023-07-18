Sky Zone Set to Bring Active Fun to Chicagoland

Leading Family Entertainment Company Expands Presence to Old Town Neighborhood

CHICAGO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, announced today it will be opening a new Chicago location in Q2 of 2024. Located at 1419 N. Kingsbury Street, formerly occupied by Buy Buy Baby, Sky Zone Chicago will bolster the company's strong footprint in the Midwestern market. With six parks already open in the Chicago area, Sky Zone is also set to debut an additional location this December in Evanston, IL, along with previously announced 2024 openings in Arlington Heights and Willowbrook.

Sky Zone (PRNewswire)

"As we bring young families new and exciting ways to get active and spend quality time together, Chicagoland is one of the fastest growing markets in our ongoing national expansion," said Elizabeth Blair, CEO of Sky Zone. "We are adding both owned and franchised parks in the region and are thrilled to have secured an exceptional location in Old Town."

As the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and innovator of bounce-off-the-walls fun, Sky Zone gives children the freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions, including Ninja Courses that spark friendly competition; the Toddler Zone, a perfect place for the youngest jumpers to play; springy Air Courts that give guests of all abilities an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring soccer goals; Drop Zones that provide a soft landing for the most fearless fliers; interactive iWalls that immerse players in a full-body play experience; and incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park.

Sky Zone is the ultimate location for birthday, team and school parties – with set up, clean up and hosting included. Sky Zone also offers parents many other options to keep their kids in on the action, including memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and invitations to members-only events.

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone, visit www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its nearly 500,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments with more than 60 smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sky Zone