DENVER, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate, a full-service real estate company specializing in investment brokerage, property management and institutional acquisition, has been named Best of Colorado Property Management for the seventh consecutive year by ColoradoBiz Magazine.

Atlas Real Estate Group Named Best of Colorado Property Management for Seventh Consecutive Year! (PRNewswire)

This honor comes as part of the annual Best of Colorado Business Choice Awards. Among more than 70 categories, readers voted for their top Colorado businesses, including real estate, an influential segment in Colorado's economy and infrastructure.

"We are particularly proud of this award because it is based on voting by the public—that is, ColoradoBiz readers and employees of numerous companies—in the annual reader's poll and contest," stated Tony Julianelle, CEO of Atlas. "Our property management team has grown tremendously to accommodate this expanding segment of our business, and they've risen to the challenge with flying colors."

In 2023, Atlas has doubled down on the importance of customer experience, ensuring that every one of our customers—owners, residents and investment partners—is getting the experience they want and deserve. Whether customers have one unit or 1000, Atlas property managers help them save time, money and stress with services designed by investors for investors, services that concurrently benefit residents (renters) of these properties.

According to Brian Bellew, Vice President of Operations at Atlas, "I've been a part of the Atlas team since 2014, and my appreciation for leading a team that's second-to-none has grown with each year. As we continue to increase properties under management, we're likewise increasing attention to giving our customers the best possible experience."

As the company looks ahead, property management remains one of Atlas' fastest-growing divisions, with no signs of slowing down; hence, Atlas has attracted a strong talent pool to support this growth trajectory.

About Atlas Real Estate Group: Atlas Real Estate is a full-service real estate company specializing in investment services, property management, institutional acquisitions, and buy/sell brokerage. Atlas is also a Zillow Flex Partner Agency. Since its inception in 2013, the company has made a commitment to Uplift Humanity Through Real Estate. With offices in eight states nationwide, Atlas has $2.5 billion in real estate assets under management and manages 8,500+ residential units.

To learn more about Atlas, visit https://realatlas.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlas Real Estate Group