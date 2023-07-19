DivDat Adds Text-to-Pay Enhancement to its Mobile Payments App for Apple and Android

DivDat Mobile App Provides Opt-in Text-to-Pay Functionality to Make Recurring Bill Payments Easy, On the Go

DETROIT, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Data Processing & Consulting, Inc. ("DivDat" or the "Company"), announced its Text-to-Pay feature enhancement to the DivDat Mobile App, providing DivDat Mobile App users with an additional way to pay DivDat Payment Network billers with checks or cards in Metro Detroit. The DivDat Mobile App, available in the App Store and on Google Play, is free to download and to use (biller-specific transaction fees may apply).

"Bringing text-to-pay capabilities to billpaying consumers is another way in which DivDat's innovations are helping folks stay current on essential bills, while they're on the go," said Jason Bierkle, DivDat President and CEO. "With Text-to-Pay, our biller customers now have another convenient and official secure payment method that consumers can leverage to stay current, and that treasury teams can monitor and manage."

In addition to Text-to-Pay functionality, DivDat's Mobile App provides Detroit-area billpayers with the ability to:

Quickly and easily create a payment profile

Add local area billers they pay on a recurring basis

Add corresponding bills or "accounts", such as property taxes and water

Pay multiple bills from multiple billers in one secure online transaction (biller-specific transaction fees may apply)

Opt-in to helpful payment reminders or schedule payments ahead of time

Elect instead to subscribe to Auto Pay, and save a preferred payment method for additional on-the-go bill payment convenience

To opt-in to Text-to-Pay functionality and begin paying local Detroit area bills by fast, convenient, and secure SMS messaging, first download the DivDat Mobile App from the App Store or Google Play by searching for DivDat. Then, select your bill payment preferences from the user profile section of the DivDat Mobile App.

To learn more about DivDat's omnichannel approach to bridging the gap between billers and their billpaying consumers with more secure and convenient ways to pay, please visit www.divdat.com/products-and-services.

DivDat

DivDat is the leader in omnichannel bill payment and processing serving corporations as well as municipalities, utility companies, courts, and quasi-governmental entities. DivDat's proprietary payment technologies span indoor and outdoor bill payment kiosks, web interfaces, IVR/phone payment options, mobile app, and point of service modules facilitating in-person payments made to cashiering representatives. Across all channels, bill payments paid on the DivDat Payment Network feature real-time automated posting to accurate customer-specific accounts, reducing the need for manual intervention, so treasury teams are more efficient and get paid faster®. DivDat and its leadership have been recognized for their contributions to DE&I. The DivDat Bill Pay Kiosk and the full DivDat Payment Network promote equality and access by providing corporations and governments with the tools and technologies to make it just as easy for unbanked and underbanked people to stay current on essential bills as it is for those with access to electronic payment methodologies and credit, effectively leveling the paying field®. Learn more about DivDat at www.divdat.com/DEI.

Media Contact:

Samara Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer

shamilton@divdat.com

517-281-7092

