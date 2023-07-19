National Homebuilder Showcases Further Integration of Sustainable Business Practices in Latest ESG Report

Taylor Morrison's fifth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report provides more transparency than ever before

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the call for businesses to operate with increased sustainability in all aspects of operations grows, national homebuilder and land developer Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) today published its latest, and most impactful, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report yet. Organized around three pillars—Building for the Future, People First, and Transparency and Accountability—the report encapsulates the Company's advanced ESG strategies and areas where it aspires to drive meaningful change in the years ahead.

To view Taylor Morrison's full ESG Report, click here.

"How fortunate are we to arrive at such a pivotal moment in time, where progress and transparency around ESG principles have become increasingly important to not only organizations across the globe, but to consumers, too," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "The belief in the value-add of operating a business with ESG principles in mind is growing—as it should—and I can assure you that Taylor Morrison has never been more committed to the notion that doing good is good for business."

Key milestones within the report showcasing Taylor Morrison's transformative ESG journey include:

Initial assessment of the Company's Scope 1, 2 and 3 Greenhouse Gas inventory, which Taylor Morrison intends to use as a benchmark to refine its long-term carbon reduction strategy, along with its inaugural alignment with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.





A Board Fellowship Program designed to give under-represented senior business leaders real-world public board experience that bolsters their opportunities to secure a formal appointment as a director in public companies.





A focus on ethnically diverse homebuyers alongside its commitment to serving these customers with online solutions that offer price transparency and designing homes with culturally diverse principles. Taylor Morrison's Asian, Latino and Black customers increased from less than 40 percent of the homebuilder's total buyers two years ago to the majority of its buyers today, at over 60 percent.





Expanded disclosure on the racial and ethnic makeup of its workforce. While the Company is known for its gender diversity and efforts to prioritize equality, the Company furthered its diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) initiatives with the appointment of a dedicated DEIB leader and roadmap.





The launch of programs to introduce career changers, such as veterans, and high school and college-age students, to a meaningful career in construction, and a continuation of its partnership with the Building Talent Foundation to address the industry's labor shortage and future skills gap.





The strengthening of its exclusive partnership with the National Wildlife Federation (NWF). Taylor Morrison has protected nearly 8,000 acres of Certified Wildlife Habitat® within its communities since 2019 while connecting homeowners to nature through conservation efforts, monarch butterfly garden installations and the construction of Nature Play Spaces™.

"When you consider the very nature of homebuilding is centered around creating communities that flourish, and the countless suppliers and trade partners who support us across our vast supply chain, you begin to truly appreciate the phenomenal opportunity we have to make a resounding impact," added Palmer.

Taylor Morrison's disclosures align with guidelines published by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and for the first time this year, the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures. The homebuilder also reports on how its activities support the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

In partnership with the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), Taylor Morrison connects its homeowners to nature through the construction of Nature Play Spaces™, which are made up of natural materials in lieu of traditional playground equipment. (PRNewswire)

