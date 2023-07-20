Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results; Increases Outlook For Underlying Base Business

Sales of $10.0 billion driven by strong underlying base business performance

Reported sales decreased 11.4 percent due to anticipated decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales versus prior year

Organic sales growth for underlying base business of 11.5 percent, led by Medical Devices, Established Pharmaceuticals and Nutrition

Continues to strengthen portfolio with new product approvals and expanded reimbursement coverage

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.78 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.08 , which excludes specified items.

Projected full-year 2023 diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of $3.02 to $3.22 .

Projected full-year adjusted EPS of $4.30 to $4.50 remains unchanged but reflects an increased outlook for the underlying base business offset by a lower forecasted earnings contribution from COVID-19 testing-related sales.

Abbott now projects full-year 2023 organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales 1 , to be in the low double-digits 2 and COVID-19 testing-related sales of approximately $1.3 billion .

In May, Abbott received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its TactiFlex ® Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled™, the world's first ablation catheter with a unique flexible electrode tip and contact force sensing technology to treat patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib).

In June, Abbott announced its FreeStyle Libre ® 2 system is the first and only continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system to receive expanded national reimbursement in France to now include all people with diabetes who use insulin.

In June, Abbott received U.S. FDA approval of its AVEIR™ dual chamber (DR) leadless pacemaker system, the world's first dual chamber leadless pacing system that treats people with abnormal heart rhythms.

"We're achieving strong growth in our underlying base business," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We expect our highly productive pipeline to sustain the momentum we're building this year and position us well for growth in the future."

SECOND-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange, the impact of exiting the pediatric nutrition business in China, and the impact of the acquisition of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the core underlying performance of the business. Management further believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis excluding COVID-19 tests is an appropriate way for investors to best understand underlying base business performance as the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted to an endemic state, resulting in significantly lower demand for COVID-19 tests.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Second Quarter 2023 Results (2Q23)

Sales 2Q23 ($ in millions) Total Company

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices U.S. 3,758

881

961

—

1,913 International 6,220

1,195

1,356

1,287

2,382 Total reported 9,978

2,076

2,317

1,287

4,295







































% Change vs. 2Q22

















U.S. (23.2)

15.7

(60.7)

n/a

13.3 International (2.3)

0.3

(26.8)

5.2

13.6 Total reported (11.4)

6.3

(46.0)

5.2

13.5 Impact of foreign exchange (2.5)

(3.0)

(1.3)

(7.4)

(1.9) Impact of CSI acquisition 0.4

—

—

—

1.2 Impact of business exit (0.1)

(0.6)

—

—

— Organic (9.2)

9.9

(44.7)

12.6

14.2 Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (3) (20.7)

—

(51.8)

—

— Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 11.5

9.9

7.1

12.6

14.2



















U.S. 10.9

15.7

5.2

n/a

11.0 International 11.9

6.1

8.2

12.6

16.8



First Half 2023 Results (1H23)

Sales 1H23 ($ in millions) Total Company

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices U.S. 7,686

1,693

2,296

—

3,691 International 12,039

2,350

2,709

2,476

4,504 Total reported 19,725

4,043

5,005

2,476

8,195







































% Change vs. 1H22

















U.S. (21.8)

17.7

(55.4)

n/a

14.2 International (9.6)

(2.4)

(38.4)

4.4

8.6 Total reported (14.8)

5.1

(47.6)

4.4

11.0 Impact of foreign exchange (2.9)

(3.4)

(1.6)

(7.5)

(2.9) Impact of CSI acquisition 0.2

—

—

—

0.6 Impact of business exit (0.2)

(1.6)

—

—

— Organic (11.9)

10.1

(46.0)

11.9

13.3 Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (3) (22.6)

—

(51.7)

—

— Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 10.7

10.1

5.7

11.9

13.3



















U.S. 11.7

17.7

2.7

n/a

12.9 International 10.2

5.4

7.5

11.9

13.7

See table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue to reported revenue.

Nutrition

Second Quarter 2023 Results (2Q23)

Sales 2Q23 ($ in millions)



Total

Pediatric

Adult U.S.



881

507

374 International



1,195

517

678 Total reported



2,076

1,024

1,052































% Change vs. 2Q22













U.S.



15.7

22.5

7.6 International



0.3

1.1

(0.2) Total reported



6.3

10.6

2.5 Impact of foreign exchange



(3.0)

(2.3)

(3.5) Impact of business exit



(0.6)

(1.6)

— Organic



9.9

14.5

6.0















U.S.



15.7

22.5

7.6 International



6.1

7.5

5.2

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 6.3 percent on a reported basis and 9.9 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter. Refer to table titled "Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue to reported revenue.

In Pediatric Nutrition, global sales increased 10.6 percent on a reported basis and 14.5 percent on an organic basis. In the U.S., sales growth of 22.5 percent was primarily driven by continued market share recovery in the infant formula business following a voluntary recall of certain products last year.

In Adult Nutrition, global sales increased 2.5 percent on a reported basis and 6.0 percent on an organic basis, which was led by strong global growth of Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand.

First Half 2023 Results (1H23)

Sales 1H23 ($ in millions)







Total

Pediatric

Adult U.S.







1,693

966

727 International







2,350

982

1,368 Total reported







4,043

1,948

2,095



% Change vs. 1H22

















U.S.







17.7

28.6

5.8 International







(2.4)

(3.8)

(1.4) Total reported







5.1

9.9

1.0 Impact of foreign exchange







(3.4)

(2.6)

(4.1) Impact of business exit







(1.6)

(3.8)

— Organic







10.1

16.3

5.1



















U.S.







17.7

28.6

5.8 International







5.4

6.4

4.8



Diagnostics

Second Quarter 2023 Results (2Q23)

Sales 2Q23 ($ in millions) Total

Core Laboratory

Molecular

Point of Care

Rapid

Diagnostics * U.S. 961

311

43

99

508 International 1,356

982

98

43

233 Total reported 2,317

1,293

141

142

741



% Change vs. 2Q22

















U.S. (60.7)

8.6

(40.1)

(2.3)

(74.4) International (26.8)

5.1

(29.9)

13.1

(68.5) Total reported (46.0)

5.9

(33.3)

1.9

(72.8) Impact of foreign exchange (1.3)

(3.6)

(1.2)

(0.5)

(0.5) Organic (44.7)

9.5

(32.1)

2.4

(72.3) Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (3) (51.8)

(0.6)

(30.8)

—

(75.6) Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 7.1

10.1

(1.3)

2.4

3.3



















U.S. 5.2

9.4

3.4

(2.3)

4.0 International 8.2

10.4

(3.1)

15.2

2.3

As expected, Diagnostics sales growth in the second quarter was negatively impacted by year-over-year declines in COVID-19 testing-related sales3. Worldwide COVID-19 testing sales were $263 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $2.324 billion in the second quarter of the prior year.

Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, global Diagnostics sales increased 4.3 percent on a reported basis and 7.1 percent on an organic basis.

First Half 2023 Results (1H23)

Sales 1H23 ($ in millions) Total

Core Laboratory

Molecular

Point of Care

Rapid

Diagnostics * U.S. 2,296

600

90

192

1,414 International 2,709

1,875

198

84

552 Total reported 5,005

2,475

288

276

1,966



% Change vs. 1H22

















U.S. (55.4)

8.2

(63.2)

0.1

(66.0) International (38.4)

1.3

(48.9)

11.2

(73.5) Total reported (47.6)

2.9

(54.4)

3.2

(68.5) Impact of foreign exchange (1.6)

(4.4)

(1.1)

(0.8)

(0.6) Organic (46.0)

7.3

(53.3)

4.0

(67.9) Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (3) (51.7)

(1.3)

(38.8)

—

(73.6) Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 5.7

8.6

(14.5)

4.0

5.7



















U.S. 2.7

9.2

(21.0)

0.1

1.5 International 7.5

8.5

(11.6)

14.0

12.3

*The Acelis Connected Health business was internally transferred from Rapid Diagnostics to Heart Failure on January 1, 2023. As

a result, $28 million of sales in the second quarter of 2022 and $57 million in the first half 2022 were moved from Rapid Diagnostics

to Heart Failure.

Established Pharmaceuticals

Second Quarter 2023 Results (2Q23)

Sales 2Q23 ($ in millions) Total

Key Emerging

Markets

Other U.S. —

—

— International 1,287

990

297 Total reported 1,287

990

297



% Change vs. 2Q22









U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 5.2

4.6

7.1 Total reported 5.2

4.6

7.1 Impact of foreign exchange (7.4)

(8.4)

(4.4) Organic 12.6

13.0

11.5











U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 12.6

13.0

11.5

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 5.2 percent on a reported basis and 12.6 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter.

Key Emerging Markets include several emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies increased 4.6 percent on a reported basis and 13.0 percent on an organic basis, led by growth in several geographies and therapeutic areas, including gastroenterology, women's health, and central nervous system/pain management.

First Half 2023 Results (1H23)

Sales 1H23 ($ in millions) Total

Key Emerging

Markets

Other U.S. —

—

— International 2,476

1,902

574 Total reported 2,476

1,902

574



% Change vs. 1H22









U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 4.4

2.7

10.8 Total reported 4.4

2.7

10.8 Impact of foreign exchange (7.5)

(8.0)

(5.5) Organic 11.9

10.7

16.3











U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 11.9

10.7

16.3

Medical Devices

Second Quarter 2023 Results (2Q23)

Sales 2Q23 ($ in millions) Total

Rhythm

Management

Electro- physiology

Heart

Failure *

Vascular

Structural

Heart

Neuro-

modulation

Diabetes

Care U.S. 1,913

269

245

226

264

219

185

505 International 2,382

314

308

69

451

279

42

919 Total reported 4,295

583

553

295

715

498

227

1,424



% Change vs. 2Q22





























U.S. 13.3

2.0

8.8

8.9

15.4

5.9

17.6

26.6 International 13.6

10.3

18.7

11.9

6.1

19.8

5.1

15.8 Total reported 13.5

6.3

14.1

9.6

9.3

13.3

15.1

19.4 Impact of foreign exchange (1.9)

(1.9)

(2.8)

(0.3)

(2.3)

(1.5)

(1.1)

(2.0) Impact of CSI acquisition 1.2

—

—

—

6.6

—

—

— Organic 14.2

8.2

16.9

9.9

5.0

14.8

16.2

21.4































U.S. 11.0

2.0

8.8

8.9

(1.9)

5.9

17.6

26.6 International 16.8

14.0

23.9

13.2

8.7

22.6

10.5

18.8

Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 13.5 percent on a reported basis and 14.2 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter. Sales growth was led by double-digit organic growth in Diabetes Care, Electrophysiology, Structural Heart and Neuromodulation. Several recently launched products and new indications contributed to the strong performance, including Amplatzer® Amulet®, Navitor®, TriClip®, and Aveir™ .

In Electrophysiology, internationally, sales grew high-teens on a reported basis and more than 20 percent on an organic basis, which includes high-teens growth in Europe.

In Diabetes Care, FreeStyle Libre sales were $1.3 billion, which represents sales growth of 22.9 percent on a reported basis and 24.7 percent on an organic basis.

First Half 2023 Results (1H23)

Sales 1H23 ($ in millions) Total

Rhythm

Management

Electro- physiology

Heart

Failure *

Vascular

Structural

Heart

Neuro-

modulation

Diabetes

Care U.S. 3,691

529

483

444

482

429

340

984 International 4,504

581

575

132

850

530

83

1,753 Total reported 8,195

1,110

1,058

576

1,332

959

423

2,737



% Change vs. 1H22





























U.S. 14.2

3.2

9.4

10.0

10.3

8.1

13.2

32.7 International 8.6

3.6

8.7

14.1

1.8

16.8

9.1

11.2 Total reported 11.0

3.4

9.0

10.9

4.7

12.8

12.4

18.1 Impact of foreign exchange (2.9)

(2.8)

(3.8)

(0.8)

(3.1)

(2.7)

(1.4)

(3.1) Impact of CSI acquisition 0.6

—

—

—

3.4

—

—

— Organic 13.3

6.2

12.8

11.7

4.4

15.5

13.8

21.2































U.S. 12.9

3.2

9.4

10.0

1.3

8.1

13.2

32.7 International 13.7

8.9

15.7

17.4

6.1

22.0

16.1

15.8

*The Acelis Connected Health business was internally transferred from Rapid Diagnostics to Heart Failure on January 1, 2023. As a result,

$28 million of sales in the second quarter of 2022 and $57 million in the first half of 2022 were moved from Rapid Diagnostics to Heart Failure.

ABBOTT'S EARNINGS-PER-SHARE GUIDANCE

Abbott projects full-year 2023 diluted earnings per share under GAAP of $3.02 to $3.22. Abbott forecasts specified items for the full-year 2023 of $1.28 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, costs associated with acquisitions, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share would be $4.30 to $4.50 for the full-year 2023.

ABBOTT DECLARES 398TH CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On June 9, 2023, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share. Abbott's cash dividend is payable August 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 14, 2023.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 51 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

Abbott will live-webcast its second-quarter earnings conference call through its Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com at 8:30 a.m. Central time today. An archived edition of the webcast will be available later in the day.

— Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 —

A Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

1 For the full-year 2022, COVID-19 testing-related sales were $8.368 billion and total worldwide sales were $43.653 billion.



2 Abbott has not provided the related GAAP financial measure for organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict the impact of foreign exchange due to the unpredictability of future changes in foreign exchange rates, which could significantly impact reported sales growth.



3 Diagnostic sales and COVID-19 testing-related sales in 2023 and 2022 are summarized below:



Sales 2Q23



COVID Tests Sales 2Q23 ($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total Total Diagnostics 961

1,356

2,317



216

47

263 Core Laboratory 311

982

1,293



2

3

5 Molecular 43

98

141



4

4

8 Rapid Diagnostics 508

233

741



210

40

250





















































Sales 2Q22



COVID Tests Sales 2Q22 ($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total Total Diagnostics 2,441

1,853

4,294



1,732

592

2,324 Core Laboratory 287

934

1,221



3

9

12 Molecular 71

141

212



34

41

75 Rapid Diagnostics 1,982

740

2,722



1,695

542

2,237





















































Sales 1H23



COVID Tests Sales 1H23 ($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total Total Diagnostics 2,296

2,709

5,005



824

169

993 Core Laboratory 600

1,875

2,475



4

7

11 Molecular 90

198

288



14

14

28 Rapid Diagnostics 1,414

552

1,966



806

148

954





















































Sales 1H22



COVID Tests Sales 1H22 ($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total Total Diagnostics 5,153

4,398

9,551



3,719

1,908

5,628 Core Laboratory 555

1,850

2,405



8

32

40 Molecular 243

389

632



148

173

321 Rapid Diagnostics 4,163

2,084

6,247



3,563

1,703

5,267

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



2Q23

2Q22

% Change

Net Sales $9,978

$11,257

(11.4)















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 4,483

4,933

(9.1)

Amortization of intangible assets 498

507

(1.7)

Research and development 715

684

4.5

Selling, general, and administrative 2,740

2,757

(0.6)

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 8,436

8,881

(5.0)















Operating Earnings 1,542

2,376

(35.1)















Interest expense, net 61

106

(41.7)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss 21

—

n/m

Other (income) expense, net (176)

(82)

115.9

Earnings before taxes 1,636

2,352

(30.4)

Taxes on earnings 261

334

(22.0) 1)













Net Earnings $1,375

$2,018

(31.8)















Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $1,893

$2,542

(25.5) 2)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share $0.78

$1.14

(31.6)















Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $1.08

$1.43

(24.5) 2)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,750

1,765







NOTES: See table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following below.

1) 2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $40 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.



2) 2023 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $518 million, or $0.30 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses.





2022 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $524 million, or $0.29 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to a voluntary recall and other net expenses primarily associated with acquisitions.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings First Half Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



1H23

1H22

% Change

Net Sales $19,725

$23,152

(14.8)















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 8,814

9,920

(11.2)

Amortization of intangible assets 989

1,019

(2.9)

Research and development 1,369

1,381

(0.9)

Selling, general, and administrative 5,502

5,544

(0.8)

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 16,674

17,864

(6.7)















Operating Earnings 3,051

5,288

(42.3)















Interest expense, net 113

223

(49.2)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss 27

(3)

n/m

Other (income) expense, net (287)

(160)

79.3

Earnings before taxes 3,198

5,228

(38.8)

Taxes on earnings 505

763

(33.8) 1)













Net Earnings $2,693

$4,465

(39.7)















Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $3,708

$5,619

(34.0) 2)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share $1.53

$2.51

(39.0)















Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $2.11

$3.16

(33.2) 2)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,751

1,770







NOTES: See table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following below.

1) 2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $62 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.





2022 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $27 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $32 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

2) 2023 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.015 billion, or $0.58 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses.





2022 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.154 billion, or $0.65 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to a voluntary recall and other net expenses primarily associated with acquisitions.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



2Q23

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 498

$ (498)

$ — Gross Margin 4,997

529

5,526 R&D 715

(72)

643 SG&A 2,740

(22)

2,718 Other (income) expense, net (176)

57

(119) Earnings before taxes 1,636

566

2,202 Taxes on Earnings 261

48

309 Net Earnings 1,375

518

1,893 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.78

$ 0.30

$ 1.08

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $498 million and other net expenses of $68 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



2Q22

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 507

$ (507)

$ — Gross Margin 5,817

563

6,380 R&D 684

(32)

652 SG&A 2,757

(14)

2,743 Other (income) expense, net (82)

(12)

(94) Earnings before taxes 2,352

621

2,973 Taxes on Earnings 334

97

431 Net Earnings 2,018

524

2,542 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.14

$ 0.29

$ 1.43

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $507 million and other net expenses of $114 million that includes costs associated with a product recall, acquisitions, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information First Half Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



1H23

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 989

$ (989)

$ — Gross Margin 9,922

1,049

10,971 R&D 1,369

(98)

1,271 SG&A 5,502

(24)

5,478 Other (income) expense, net (287)

57

(230) Earnings before taxes 3,198

1,114

4,312 Taxes on Earnings 505

99

604 Net Earnings 2,693

1,015

3,708 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.53

$ 0.58

$ 2.11

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $989 million and other net expenses of $125 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions and other expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



1H22

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 1,019

$ (1,019)

$ — Gross Margin 12,213

1,199

13,412 R&D 1,381

(65)

1,316 SG&A 5,544

(53)

5,491 Other (income) expense, net (160)

(27)

(187) Earnings before taxes 5,228

1,344

6,572 Taxes on Earnings 763

190

953 Net Earnings 4,465

1,154

5,619 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 2.51

$ 0.65

$ 3.16

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.019 billion and other net expenses of $325 million that includes costs associated with a product recall, acquisitions, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

A reconciliation of the second-quarter tax rates for 2023 and 2022 is shown below:



2Q23

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 1,636

$ 261

15.9 % 1) Specified items 566

48





Excluding specified items $ 2,202

$ 309

14.0 %































2Q22

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 2,352

$ 334

14.2 %

Specified items 621

97





Excluding specified items $ 2,973

$ 431

14.5 %



1) 2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $40 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.





A reconciliation of the year-to-date tax rates for 2023 and 2022 is shown below:



1H23

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 3,198

$ 505

15.8 % 2) Specified items 1,114

99





Excluding specified items $ 4,312

$ 604

14.0 %































1H22

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 5,228

$ 763

14.6 % 3) Specified items 1,344

190





Excluding specified items $ 6,572

$ 953

14.5 %



2) 2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $62 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.



3) 2022 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $27 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $32 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation Second Quarter and First Half Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 ($ in millions) (unaudited)





2Q23

2Q22

% Change vs. 2Q22



























Non-GAAP





Abbott

Reported Impact of CSI

acquisition

(a) Impact from

business

exit (b) Adjusted

Revenue

Abbott

Reported Impact from

business

exit (b) Adjusted

Revenue

Reported

Adjusted Organic

Total Company

9,978 (43) (29) 9,906

11,257 (39) 11,218

(11.4)

(11.7) (9.2)

U.S.

3,758 (39) — 3,719

4,892 — 4,892

(23.2)

(24.0) (24.0)

Intl

6,220 (4) (29) 6,187

6,365 (39) 6,326

(2.3)

(2.2) 2.2

































Total Nutrition

2,076 — (29) 2,047

1,953 (39) 1,914

6.3

6.9 9.9

U.S.

881 — — 881

761 — 761

15.7

15.7 15.7

Intl

1,195 — (29) 1,166

1,192 (39) 1,153

0.3

1.2 6.1

































Pediatric Nutrition

1,024 — (29) 995

925 (39) 886

10.6

12.2 14.5

U.S.

507 — — 507

413 — 413

22.5

22.5 22.5

Intl

517 — (29) 488

512 (39) 473

1.1

3.3 7.5

































Total Medical Devices

4,295 (43) — 4,252

3,785 — 3,785

13.5

12.3 14.2

U.S.

1,913 (39) — 1,874

1,688 — 1,688

13.3

11.0 11.0

Intl

2,382 (4) — 2,378

2,097 — 2,097

13.6

13.4 16.8

































Vascular

715 (43) — 672

653 — 653

9.3

2.7 5.0

U.S.

264 (39) — 225

228 — 228

15.4

(1.9) (1.9)

Intl

451 (4) — 447

425 — 425

6.1

5.2 8.7







































1H23

1H22

% Change vs. 1H22

























Non-GAAP





Abbott

Reported Impact of CSI

acquisition

(a) Impact from

business exit

(b) Adjusted

Revenue

Abbott

Reported Impact from

business

exit(b) Adjusted

Revenue

Reported Adjusted Organic

Total Company

19,725 (43) (37) 19,645

23,152 (91) 23,061

(14.8) (14.8) (11.9)

U.S.

7,686 (39) — 7,647

9,829 — 9,829

(21.8) (22.2) (22.2)

Intl

12,039 (4) (37) 11,998

13,323 (91) 13,232

(9.6) (9.3) (4.3)































Total Nutrition

4,043 — (37) 4,006

3,847 (91) 3,756

5.1 6.7 10.1

U.S.

1,693 — — 1,693

1,438 — 1,438

17.7 17.7 17.7

Intl

2,350 — (37) 2,313

2,409 (91) 2,318

(2.4) (0.1) 5.4































Pediatric Nutrition

1,948 — (37) 1,911

1,772 (91) 1,681

9.9 13.7 16.3

U.S.

966 — — 966

751 — 751

28.6 28.6 28.6

Intl

982 — (37) 945

1,021 (91) 930

(3.8) 1.8 6.4































Total Medical Devices

8,195 (43) — 8,152

7,379 — 7,379

11.0 10.4 13.3

U.S.

3,691 (39) — 3,652

3,233 — 3,233

14.2 12.9 12.9

Intl

4,504 (4) — 4,500

4,146 — 4,146

8.6 8.5 13.7































Vascular

1,332 (43) — 1,289

1,272 — 1,272

4.7 1.3 4.4

U.S.

482 (39) — 443

437 — 437

10.3 1.3 1.3

Intl

850 (4) — 846

835 — 835

1.8 1.3 6.1































(a) Reflects the impact of the acquisition of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) on April 27, 2023. (b) Reflects the impact of exiting the pediatric nutrition business in China. This action was initiated in December 2022.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 7

$ 11

$ 498

$ 13

$ 529 R&D (8)

7

—

(71)

(72) SG&A (17)

(2)

—

(3)

(22) Other (income) expense, net 47

—

—

10

57 Earnings before taxes $ (15)

$ 6

$ 498

$ 77

566 Taxes on Earnings (d)















48 Net Earnings















$ 518 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.30



The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information." a) Acquisition-related expenses include legal and other costs related to business acquisitions as well as integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses. These costs were more than offset by fair value adjustments to contingent consideration related to business acquisitions. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products and charges for intangible asset impairments. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 20

$ (6)

$ 507

$ 42

$ 563 R&D (5)

—

—

(27)

(32) SG&A (7)

—

—

(7)

(14) Other (income) expense, net (4)

—

—

(8)

(12) Earnings before taxes $ 36

$ (6)

$ 507

$ 84

621 Taxes on Earnings (d)















97 Net Earnings















$ 524 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.29



The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information." a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for the integration of systems, processes and business activities. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. The Gross Margin amount includes a credit associated with the charges taken in the second quarter of 2021 for a restructuring plan related to Abbott's manufacturing network for COVID-19 diagnostic tests. c) Other includes costs related to a voluntary recall within the Nutrition segment and incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items First Half Ended June 30, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 12

$ 32

$ 989

$ 16

$ 1,049 R&D (12)

8

—

(94)

(98) SG&A (21)

(6)

—

3

(24) Other (income) expense, net 41

—

—

16

57 Earnings before taxes $ 4

$ 30

$ 989

$ 91

1,114 Taxes on Earnings (d)















99 Net Earnings















$ 1,015 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.58





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information." a) Acquisition-related expenses include legal and other costs related to business acquisitions as well as integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses. These costs were partially offset by fair value adjustments to contingent consideration related to business acquisitions. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for intangible asset impairments. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items First Half Ended June 30, 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 41

$ (12)

$ 1,019

$ 151

$ 1,199 R&D (7)

(1)

—

(57)

(65) SG&A (18)

—

—

(35)

(53) Other (income) expense, net (11)

—

—

(16)

(27) Earnings before taxes $ 77

$ (11)

$ 1,019

$ 259

1,344 Taxes on Earnings (d)















190 Net Earnings















$ 1,154 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.65



The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information." a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for the integration of systems, processes and business activities. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. The Gross Margin amount includes a credit associated with the charges taken in the second quarter of 2021 for a restructuring plan related to Abbott's manufacturing network for COVID-19 diagnostic tests. c) Other includes charges related to a voluntary recall within the Nutrition segment and incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items, excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation and net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

View original content:

SOURCE Abbott