Vitech Wins Two XCelent Awards for Group/Voluntary Life Insurance Policy Administration for the Third Consecutive Time

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group announced today that it has received two XCelent awards from Celent in its recently published report: Policy Administration Systems: North American Group/Voluntary Life Insurance Edition. This marks the third time in a row that Vitech has received both the XCelent Advanced Technology and XCelent Customer Base and Support awards.

Vitech was also recognized as a Technology Standout among the 14 North American group and voluntary insurance administration systems ranked in Celent's Technical Capability Matrix.

"Since our last review of [V3locity], Vitech has added more product configuration with significant out-of-the-box features, better workflow capabilities, a visual designer, and an analytics engine," noted Karen Monks, Senior Analyst in Celent's North American insurance practice and coauthor of the report. "Vitech's recent changes to the V3locity platform have improved the ease of product configuration for the insurer. This step has pushed V3locity forward competitively."

"Being recognized for the third time in a row is an honor and demonstration of our sustained commitment to innovate and create value by delivering market-differentiating capabilities and services for our customers and those they serve," said David Burns, Vitech's CEO. "By merging our domain expertise, cutting-edge technical advancements, and the dedication of our employees, we will continue to harness the transformative potential of our V3locity platform."

V3locity® is a cloud-native administration solution that helps insurance, retirement, and investment organizations achieve their transformation, modernization, and growth objectives. It marries core administration with a revolutionary digital experience, to enable an effortless and intuitive customer experience across multiple channels while harnessing the benefits of straight-through processing for powerful and responsive servicing.

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. The organization helps their insurance, retirement, and investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs more than 1,400 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit vitechinc.com.

