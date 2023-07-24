WiMi Hologram Cloud Developed Virtual Wearable System Based on Web 3.0 Technology

BEIJING, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it developed a complete holographic virtual wear system based on Web3.0 technology, consisting of a display module, a product control module, a product selection module, a product simulation module, an interaction module, a trading system module, an information statistics module, and a sharing and evaluation module.

The virtual wear system is based on Space Web, a Web 3.0 technology. Retailers can create new virtual shopping experiences where users can virtually try on clothes, cosmetics and accessories. For example, customers can use the technology to try on clothes and shoes, try on jewellery, and try on cosmetics before making a purchase, and see how they look with those products through 3D holographic technology.

The user can fuse and display the 3D holographic product model with the user's image through the camera. The product control module is responsible for adjusting the position, size and angle of the 3D holographic model of the product, obtaining the user's image in the scene, and then reading the 3D holographic model of the product and fusing the 3D holographic type of the product with the user's image and displaying it.

Virtual Try-On: By uploading photos, users can have the system generate a set of holographic 3D digital model information of the user, wear and match on the model, and see the effect of the product on the body without trying it on personally.

To make the product models more realistic, WiMi adds texture, light and shadow, and other detailed simulation effects. For example, texture mapping technology is used for clothing, by drawing many different texture maps for the same clothing model to imitate different colors, patterns, materials and so on. In this way, multiple pieces of clothing with different colors, patterns and materials share a single model, which can greatly reduce the cost of clothing model manufacturing and save the storage space of the somatosensory virtual system.

WiMi's virtual wearable system combines Web 3.0 with Artificial Only (AI) technology to effectively safeguard system security and user privacy through data decentralization, distributed ledger, smart contracts, etc. It focuses on creating a more decentralized and secured Internet and solving some of the problems associated with online shopping, such as fraud and privacy issues. It also improves the trial experience of users through semantic Web, AI, ML (machine learning), etc.

Data Decentralization: The Web 3.0 virtual wearable system supports a decentralized architecture, which means that data and applications are not controlled by a single centralized organization. This provides greater security for online shopping and reduces the risk of data leakage.

Distributed Ledgers: Distributed ledgers can be used to provide a more secure and transparent payment system for online purchases. This could provide better protection against fraud and denial of payments and reduce payment processing times.

Smart Contracts: WiMi's Web 3.0-based virtual wearable system allows for the use of Smart Contracts in online shopping, which are self-executing contracts where the terms of the agreement between the buyer and seller are written directly into the lines of code, and where Smart Contracts can automate many of the tasks normally done manually in online shopping, such as payment processing and order tracking.

Semantic Web: creating the Semantic Web, which means that data is structured in a way that can be easily understood by both humans and machines. This can provide customers with a more personalized shopping experience and improve the accuracy and relevance of search results, such as the current ChatGPT can be understood as both a prototype of the Semantic Web, allowing for better interaction and understanding between the web and people.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: using AI, and ML to provide a more personalized shopping experience and improve the accuracy and relevance of search results, combining the user's needs to give the most appropriate match.AI, ML technology can also be used to detect fraud and predict consumer behavior.

WiMi's Web 3.0-based virtual wearable system can bring more convenience to both customers and retailers. Users get a better fitting experience through the system to make the best purchasing decisions, while retailers can save on physical inventory and storage space costs, as well as reduce returns. In addition, the system can provide customers with a more personalized shopping experience, thus increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty. And with a decentralized distributed ledger setup, the system gives users greater control over their data and personal information, allowing them to purchase products more securely and privately without fear of data leakage or misuse. Provides more transparency and accountability in online transactions. Reduces incidents of fraud and builds more trust between buyers and sellers, promoting a safer and more secure online shopping experience.

