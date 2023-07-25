Combined Therapeutics to Present Multi-Organ Protection (MOP) mRNA Vaccine Platform at the 3rd mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit

BOSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Therapeutics, Inc. (CTx), a privately held biotechnology company developing the next generation of mRNA therapeutics with a novel modified-mRNA platform to treat and prevent infectious diseases and cancer, today announced the participation of Dr. Romain Micol, President and CEO of Combined Therapeutics, as a featured speaker at the 3rd mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit. The event will take place from July 26 to 28, 2023, in Boston, MA.

"Our participation in the 3rd mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase CTx's latest advancements in mRNA vaccine development," said Dr. Romain Micol. "We are immensely proud of our achievements at CTx, having successfully developed an mRNA vaccine platform that confines protein expression to the injection site, safeguarding healthy organs, all thanks to our proprietary MOPCTx mRNA platform. At Combined Therapeutics, we are committed to protecting vulnerable populations from infectious diseases and advancing treatments for cancer through our innovative technology."

Details of the oral presentation:

Title: Targeted mRNA vaccine expression using CTx multi-organ protection (MOP) technology platform

Track: Clinical Development

Presenter: Dr. Romain Micol

Date: Thursday, July 27

Time: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. E.T.

Location: The Westin Boston Seaport District, 425 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02210, United States

The 3rd mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit provides a platform for industry leaders and experts to present groundbreaking advancements in mRNA-based therapeutics. This annual event serves as the community's most comprehensive forum, fostering collaboration and celebrating significant progress in the field. By exploring the roadmap for end-to-end mRNA drug development and accelerating advancements towards the clinic, the event fosters meaningful conversations and strategic discussions, bringing us closer to delivering the promise of improved mRNA medicines to patients faster.

For more information about Combined Therapeutics and their revolutionary MOPCTx mRNA platform, please visit their website at https://www.combinedtx.com.

About Combined Therapeutics

Combined Therapeutics, making the world a better place. For all.

Combined Therapeutics Inc. (CTx) is a privately held biotechnology company developing the next generation of high value mRNA vaccines to protect everyone including vulnerable populations from global infectious diseases as well as to treat cancer. The company's unique and proprietary mRNA platform with an increased safety profile, due to controlled biodistribution and high specificity, is built around Multi Organ Protective (MOPCTx) binding miRNA sequences combined with therapeutic mRNAs, allowing the targeting of therapeutic protein expression in specific tissues while reducing off target effects to protect key vital organs such as the heart, liver, and kidneys. The company's initial focus is on developing vaccines and vaccine adjuvants for infectious diseases and oncology indications with plans to initiate clinical development in 2024.

Combined Therapeutics is based in Boston and has international operations located in London and Paris. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.combinedtx.com. Follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

