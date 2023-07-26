Caylent signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to unlock data and generative AI solutions for customers across North America

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent, a recipient of the 2022 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Innovation Partner of the Year, announced today a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS to expand data and generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for customers across North America.

This SCA unlocks greater business value and opportunity together as our customers advance in their generative AI journey

The collaboration will accelerate innovation and next generation cloud services in data engineering, AI, and cloud native application development across key industry sectors and enterprise segments. Caylent and AWS will work together to address customer initiatives around generative AI while assessing their data landscape and organizational readiness through Caylent's Generative AI Strategy Catalyst .

As organizations embrace emerging technologies, Caylent's proven track record in almost every industry, from financial services and healthcare to retail and energy, uniquely positions them to unlock the full potential of a customer's business by leveraging their experience alongside the power of AI and machine learning (ML).

"Caylent helped us deliver our platform to seamlessly support our recommendation engine by training models faster and producing great conversion results from our promotions. They have been a significant contributor to our success, helping us scale our engine to more verticals and accelerate our growth," said Effie Baram, Sr. Director of Platform Engineering at Upside .

"Today is exciting for our customers as well as our company to announce our Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS," said JP La Torre, Founder and CEO at Caylent. "This furthers our focus to service new markets, customer segments, and foster innovation across data analytics, ML, and AI. We are poised to deliver transformative solutions by harnessing the power of AWS for our customers now and well into the future."

The SCA between Caylent and AWS drives key investments in areas that address the growing demand for AWS services and generative AI solutions. The focus areas of this SCA include:

Building out specialized AI and cloud native AWS development practices to empower its customers with custom, production-grade generative AI solutions aimed at driving business efficiencies through AI powered knowledge bases and chatbots.

Scaling Caylent's Canadian presence by aligning its go-to-market efforts through growth in sales, marketing, and service delivery to support Canadian customers in their data modernization and AI transformation journey with the necessary expertise and resources on AWS.

Expanding into enterprise segments and verticals with a specific focus on tailored services for organizations in key industries such as financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, and transportation and logistics. This expansion will allow Caylent to tap into industry experts to meet the unique needs of these customers to accelerate their cloud adoption and digital transformation journeys on AWS.

Building new solutions in the Caylent Catalysts™ portfolio to enhance customer innovation by accelerating their AWS adoption with cost-effective, proven solutions that can be customized to meet their needs as their business evolves.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Caylent to unlock and scale the power of data and generative AI solutions for customers across North America," said Chris Sullivan, General Manager of Worldwide Systems Integrators at AWS. "Through Caylent's experience and proven track record across multiple industries, combined with the power of AWS, we can accelerate innovation and deliver transformative solutions that drive efficiency and growth for our customers."

Valerie Henderson, Caylent's President and CRO agrees, "Caylent is all-in on AWS and this Strategic Collaboration Agreement underscores our relationship to unlock greater business value and opportunity together as our customers advance in their generative AI journey."

About Caylent

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology. We are living in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower their people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for our customers. We work with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model.

Caylent holds the AWS Migration Services Competency, AWS Data & Analytics Competency, AWS SaaS Competency, AWS DevOps Services Competency, and AWS Healthcare Competency designations and is a member of the AWS Service Delivery Program for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Control Tower, Amazon OpenSearch, and AWS Graviton. Caylent's core practice areas include: Migration, Application Modernization, Data and Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Native Application Development, and DevOps. Learn more at https://caylent.com/.

