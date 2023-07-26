Fresh Thyme Market Celebrates Summer with a Vitamin & Body Care Super Sale

It's Thyme to revitalize and save big this summer with 30% off on all Vitamin and Body Care products at Fresh Thyme Market starting today July 26th to August 1st

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market , a community-focused grocer with a mission to provide shoppers with quality food, vitamins, and body care products that are affordable, is thrilled to announce its annual Summer Vitamin and Body Care Sale with all department products available for a remarkable 30% off. With summer in full swing, Fresh Thyme Market is here to remind you that your summer skin care regime is more important than ever and adding moisture, sunscreen, supplements, and more to your daily routine can help keep your skin healthy and protected from the summer sun.

(PRNewsfoto/Fresh Thyme Market) (PRNewswire)

"Fresh Thyme Market is your one-stop shop for staying cool, calm and collected this summer!" said Darlene Bond, director of natural living at Fresh Thyme Market. "We have a wide variety of products - from sunscreen to vitamins - that will help keep your skin healthy from the inside out."

Among Fresh Thyme's top sale picks include:

Badger Mineral Sunscreen - available in kids and active versions

Fresh Thyme Beeswax Lip Balm - available in honey, vanilla, mint vanilla, blackberry and more

Liquid I.V. Hydration - available in tropical punch and lemon lime

Koope Moisturizer - available in heavyweight, middleweight, and lightweight

Mad Hippie - eye cream, antioxidant facial oil, vitamin A and C serums

"Your skin needs the right balance of nutrients to do its main job – act as a barrier to protect the body from things outside of it. There are three main vitamins that can help," said Meghan Sedivy, RD, LDN. "First and foremost, vitamin E contains antioxidants and helps protect against sun damage by absorbing harmful UV light from the sun. Second, vitamin A prevents sun damage by interrupting the process that breaks down collagen. And last but not least, vitamin C, which is considered one of the main supporters of a healthy immune system, helps promote collagen synthesis and aids in healthy skin, nails, and hair."

All of the above products - plus so much more, - are now 30% off. This deal is only available from July 26 through August 1, so head to your local Fresh Thyme today!

For more information on specials, hot deals, recipes, or info on specific Vitamin and Body Care products, or to place an online pickup or delivery order head to: ww2.FreshThyme.com .

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market, a local, community-focused grocer with 71 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at real affordable prices. With a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience, Fresh Thyme Market meets people wherever they are on their journey to living a healthier lifestyle. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com .

Media Contact:

Anna McAndrew

(847) 224-8113

annam@spoolmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fresh Thyme Market