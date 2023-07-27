S&P Global Reports Second Quarter Results

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today reported second quarter 2023 results. The Company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings .

Supplemental Information/Conference Call/Webcast Details: The Company's senior management will review the second quarter 2023 earnings results on a conference call scheduled for today, July 27, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Additional information presented on the conference call, as well as the Company's Supplemental slide content may be found on the Company's Investor Relations Website at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings.

The Webcast will be available live and in replay at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings .

Telephone access is available. U.S. participants may call (888) 603-9623; international participants may call +1 (630) 395-0220 (long-distance charges will apply). The passcode is "S&P Global" and the conference leader is Douglas Peterson. A recorded telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the meeting concludes and will remain available until August 26, 2023. U.S. participants may call (866) 363-1806; international participants may call +1 (203) 369-0194 (long-distance charges will apply). No passcode is required.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

