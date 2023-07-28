ACTIVATE BRINGS A UNIQUE FUSION OF PHYSICAL ACTIVITY AND DIGITAL GAMING TO AMERICAN DREAM

A New Concept in Entertainment that Merges the Best of Digital Technology with Family-Friendly Competition Coming to American Dream

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its rapid growth across the United States, Activate –the indoor, interactive gaming experience–is excited to announce the opening of its first location on the East Coast, located within American Dream , expanding the entertainment and retail destination's lineup of world-class attractions. Activate - New Jersey (American Dream) will celebrate its official grand opening on August 3, 2023, but is now open with limited hours for its soft opening period from July 28 to August 2, with 10 percent of sales during such period being donated to Activate's national charity of choice, Best Buddies.

Activate New Jersey (American Dream) opens this summer and includes hundreds of way to play with friends and family, including popular game Mega Grid. (PRNewswire)

Activate offers a fun-filled experience for individuals, families, and groups seeking a new form of entertainment. A range of exciting high-tech activities tests physical and mental agility across a variety of real-life challenges, where gamers put their strategy and teamwork skills to use. Once inside, players have the option to choose from hundreds of combinations of games and difficulty levels, each lasting one to three minutes. Electronic wristbands track scores and progress, making Activate ideal for a casual night out with friends and family, or intense competition.

"Activate is known as a destination for fun and adventure, and we are thrilled to bring this to American Dream," notes Bryce Anderson, Co-Owner of Activate. "Our new American Dream location is the perfect place for us to open our East Coast flagship. Activate boasts state-of-the-art technology and equipment. Visitors can expect an immersive, thrilling experience that will leave them wanting to return."

Activate - New Jersey (American Dream) proudly unveils its sixth location in the USA, spanning 5,600 square feet and boasting 9 engaging game rooms. Among the most popular games is Grid, an interactive experience with 256 pressure-sensitive, color-changing tiles that challenge players to step on or avoid specific tiles to complete each round. Mega Grid, double the size of Grid, tests gamers' quick thinking as they race to the right spot and freeze into statues at the perfect moment. New at the New Jersey location, Activate is introducing the latest game room, Strike, an innovative evolution of the fan-favorite Arena room. During their 50 minutes of playing time, guests enjoy the flexibility to explore all game rooms available during their visit, and are not tied to just one play style.

"We're thrilled to add Activate to the growing list of unique experiences at American Dream," said Don Ghermezian, American Dream's CEO. "American Dream is constantly evolving its entertainment lineup to delight our multi-generational audience. This innovative concept that combines digital and sport-style games is truly the next evolution in attractions and will be an outstanding option for our guests."

Activate - New Jersey (American Dream) is located in Court A, Level 1 by the Main Stage and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m, starting Friday, August 3. Ticket prices are $24.99 each and give access to the full facility for 50 minutes of playing time. Appointments can be booked in advance online at activate.games/newjersey or by calling (201) 636-7588.

Walk-ins are welcome upon availability. Activate requires a ticketed adult accompanying children 10 years old and under. For children between the ages of 11-13, an adult must be present at the facility throughout the gaming experience but does not need to be ticketed.

In addition to American Dream, Activate has five locations in the United States including Gatlinburg, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Lexington, Kentucky; Plano, Texas; and Oakbrook, IL, with additional locations opening in Houston, Texas, Birmingham, Alabama, and Atlanta, Georgia later this year.

Activate Games will be the latest addition to American Dream's world-class lineup of indoor attractions, which include DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Big SNOW Ski Hill, The Escape Game, Dream Wheel, and exciting attractions coming soon such as The Game Room Powered by Hasbro and Skip Barber Racing Go-Kart Academy.

For more information about Activate and to purchase tickets, please visit www.activate.games/newjersey .

ABOUT ACTIVATE

Founded in 2019, Activate is a state-of-the-art gaming facility with locations across the United States and Canada. Each Activate location offers a variety of unique gaming rooms for players to compete, earn stars and track achievements. Activate combines physical activity and gaming to create an immersive experience as part of a healthy lifestyle. To learn more about Activate, please visit www.activate.games.

Follow Activate Games on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/activategames/, Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/activategames/ and TikTok at https://www.tiktok.com/@activategames

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3 million square feet just minutes away from New York City in East Rutherford, New Jersey. American Dream is home to leading attractions, including DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Big SNOW Ski Hill, Dream Wheel – a 300-foot observation wheel overlooking the NYC skyline, as well as attractions debuting soon such as The Game Room Powered by Hasbro and Skip Barber Racing Go-Kart Academy. American Dream's immersive luxury shopping and dining experience – The Avenue – features Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermès, Saint Laurent, Dolce&Gabbana, Carpaccio, a fine-dining Italian restaurant, and much more. The retail collection is further expanded with flagship locations for Aritzia, H&M, PRIMARK, Uniqlo, Sephora and Zara; as well as the Toys"R"Us global flagship, the only standalone location in the U.S, and the world's first and only "candy department store," IT'SUGAR.

For more information on American Dream, visit www.americandream.com or find us on Instagram @americandream and TikTok @americandream_official .

Activate New Jersey (American Dream) opens on August 3, 2023. (PRNewswire)

