Erie Indemnity and Penske Automotive Group Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400:

  • Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) will replace Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, August 4. Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) acquired Univar Solutions in a deal that closed today.
  • Erie Indemnity Co. (NASD: ERIE) will replace PDC Energy Inc. (NASD: PDCE) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, August 8. S&P 500 & 100 constituent Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) is acquiring PDC Energy in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

August 4, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Penske Automotive Group

PAG

Consumer Discretionary


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Univar Solutions

UNVR

Industrials

August 8, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Erie Indemnity

ERIE

Financials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

PDC Energy

PDCE

Energy

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

