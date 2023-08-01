Heath DePriest Joins Braven Environmental, Bringing Extensive Leadership Experience from Phillips 66

ZEBULON, N.C., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Braven Environmental, a leading advanced recycling company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Heath DePriest as their newest member of the executive team. With an impressive background in the energy industry, Mr. DePriest will be joining Braven Environmental as the Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Prior to his arrival at Braven, Mr. DePriest held numerous key leadership positions at Phillips 66, one of the world's foremost energy companies. Most notably, he served as Vice President of Renewable Fuels, spearheading the establishment of an Emerging Energy organization within the company. This division focuses on investments in renewable fuels, battery materials, carbon capture, and low-carbon hydrogen. Under his leadership, the team drove the creation of a long-term renewables growth strategy that led to establishing growing revenue streams, creating innovative joint ventures, and significantly contributing to the company's sustainable future.

Prior to his role in Emerging Energy, Mr. DePriest served as General Manager of Global Strategy at Phillips 66, where he led the formulation of a dynamic long-term vision that prioritized sustainability and financial growth.

Prior to his tenure at Phillips 66, Mr. DePriest held various critical development roles at ConocoPhillips, John Zink, and Koch Refining. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated expertise in process operations, project management, economics and planning, business development, and corporate strategy.

As Chief Operating Officer at Braven Environmental, Mr. DePriest will play a pivotal role in project development, technology sales, EH&S capabilities, manufacturing operations, capital projects, and construction. His wealth of experience and deep understanding of sustainable businesses will be invaluable in furthering Braven's commitment to expanding its reach globally.

"We are thrilled to welcome Heath to Braven Environmental," said President/CEO Jim Simon. "His extensive experience and leadership in driving sustainable growth align perfectly with our mission of providing innovative solutions to the management of hard to recycle plastics. We are confident that Heath's contributions will strengthen our position as a leading player in the advanced recycling industry."

Mr. DePriest's appointment marks a significant milestone for Braven Environmental, and the company looks forward to leveraging his expertise to continue driving positive change and building a more sustainable future.

About Braven:

Braven Environmental, LLC, ("Braven" or the "Company"), is a leading technology provider in the advanced recycling sector. Deploying patented pyrolysis-based technology, Braven converts mixed waste plastics into Braven PyChemR, a feedstock/input primarily used in the production of new plastic products. PyChem is designed to create a circular economy for the manufacturing of new plastics.

Braven believes it has one of the leading solutions addressing the global and growing issue of post-consumer and post-industrial waste plastics, while reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional plastic waste management and plastic production. With its first facility already in operation in North Carolina, Braven is developing a network of facilities across the U.S. and abroad to offer a true solution to waste plastics while cementing its place in the circular economy of plastic. Headquartered in Zebulon, North Carolina, Braven was founded in 2010.

