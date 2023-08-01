Henry Topping Joins Russell Reynolds Associates as Managing Director

Topping will inform leadership strategy for a variety of media clients

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA) announced today that Henry Topping has joined the firm as a Managing Director based in Dallas. Topping joins RRA immediately following his previous role as a Senior Client Partner in Korn Ferry's Global Media & Entertainment practice.

Topping is an accomplished leader of executive search and C-suite and board services in the media and entertainment industry, having spent the past 15-plus years as a partner at Korn Ferry and Egon Zehnder. Topping has worked with clients across traditional and digital media, entertainment and sports, consumer and B2B technology, cable and wireless, business information services and private equity-backed companies in these areas.

"We are pleased Henry has joined Russell Reynolds as an experienced leader who can promote client offerings and strengthen relationships, both internally and externally," said Rhys Grossman, Consumer Industry Leader at Russell Reynolds Associates. "Throughout his career, Henry has developed an admirable depth and breadth of knowledge across the media industry, broadly defined. He also brings a specialized aptitude for talent management and leadership advisory that we are proud to add to our capabilities."

Earlier in his career, Topping served as vice president of business development at John Wiley & Sons, where he was responsible for developing and executing the company's successful strategic alliances offering. Additionally, Topping co-founded and led Sprout, an Internet-based on-demand software company for the publishing industry.

"Working with Russell Reynolds Associates means working alongside some of the most esteemed leadership advisory professionals in the industry," said Topping. "I am thrilled to join the RRA team in Dallas and work with exceptional clients in the firm's consumer and technology practice. I look forward to guiding and advising the future generation of leaders with support from the ambitious RRA team."

Topping received his M.B.A. from The Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at The University of Virginia and his B.A. from Southern Methodist University.

