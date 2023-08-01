Legrand Releases Version 4.0 of Raritan's Industry-Leading Secure KVM Switches, Raising Bar for Secure Desktop Access

Raritan Secure Switches (RSS) meet the stringent requirements of NIAP 4.0 Peripheral Sharing Device and can be implemented to protect government and private sector data.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand , the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, is meeting the needs of government, military, and intelligence agencies working with classified systems with a new line of Raritan KVM switches that comply with stringent requirements designed to protect systems from hackers and cyberattacks.

The Raritan Secure Switches (RSS) 4.0 have been lab-tested and certified to meet the specifications of the National Information Assurance Partnership's 4.0 Peripheral Sharing Device. This Protection Profile defines the latest requirements U.S. and Canadian government agencies must follow to use classified systems securely. As a trusted provider of KVM switches for over three decades, Raritan is established as a leader in KVM innovations in the government and military sectors. Other security-conscious organizations in and outside North America can also benefit from this new technology, including law enforcement, financial and healthcare institutions.

RSS 4.0 protects against unauthorized data flow between systems, physical and logical tampering, data retention, and unauthorized intrusion. In addition, Common Access Card (CAC) authentication is supported, and unauthorized USB peripherals (i.e., flash drives) are blocked. RSS 4.0 is available with two, four, and eight ports. Some new models include dual monitor support. Raritan also implemented a pure digital switch architecture to support HDMI and DisplayPort-based devices. Various video resolutions are supported, including high-definition and 4K Ultra HD.

"Data security has become a major concern for organizations of every size, and we expect that to only increase in coming years as technological innovations continue to transform our world," says Paul Mott, director of product management at Raritan. "RSS 4.0 is designed to give users flexibility and control over their systems while keeping them safe from the myriad threats seeking access to sensitive information. Though built to comply with standards for government, military, and intelligence agencies, this next generation of KVM switches can be used to help protect data in any industry."

Other key features and benefits of the RSS 4.0 include:

Isolation between computers at different classification levels

Tamper resistance

Intrusion detection to disable unauthorized operations

Keyboard data automatically cleared

Limited USB connectivity to restrict USB devices

Built-in, internal power supply

Support for Wired Port Selector accessory

The new NIAP-certified Raritan Secure Switches raise the bar for KVM switch security standards in all applications where data security is paramount. Visit Raritan Secure Switches to learn more.

About Raritan:

Raritan, a brand of Legrand, is a global leader in intelligent rack PDUs, KVM switches, and other data center infrastructure monitoring and management solutions. Raritan's innovations improve the reliability, efficiency, and intelligence of data centers and server rooms around the globe — including those of the top Fortune 500 companies, such as Cisco, Dell, Google, HP, IBM, Intel, and Microsoft. To learn more, visit Raritan.com , LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Legrand:

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: data centers, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.0 billion in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrand.us/

