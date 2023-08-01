MJV Innovation Welcomes Towson University to its Rio de Janeiro Offices for Study Abroad

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MJV Technology & Innovation , a global consultancy to Fortune 500 companies on business innovation, ESG, design, technology and data, will welcome a delegation of students from Maryland-based Towson University to its global headquarters in Rio de Janeiro as part of the university's study abroad program organized by WorldStrides. The visit will take place on August 1, 2023.

"We are honored to host future business leaders from Towson University at MJV's headquarters in Rio," said MJV CEO Mauricio Vianna. "The future of innovation holds many exciting opportunities for transforming the landscape of commerce and sustainability. We look forward to sharing our experience with Towson's students."

This visit will take place at the MJV Lab, one of Brazil's renowned innovation hubs, where the team will present several technological prototypes and cases involving sustainable technology and innovation projects in Latin America. They will meet with the CTO, who will share insights on MJV's involvement in community data projects and infrastructure. MJV's sustainability lead will share their sustainability initiatives, including a project in the Amazon rainforest, and a local project in Rio de Janeiro focused on e-waste management and repurposing technologies. The group will then visit the Circoola Warehouse, a recycling center focused on electronics that is a spin-off from MJV.

About MJV Technology & Innovation

MJV Technology & Innovation is a leading global consulting and development firm specializing in digital transformation. The firm serves Fortune 500 clients, including Coca-Cola, Delta, BNP, Cartier, and more in implementing data-driven innovation and strategies, including design thinking, ESG practices, consumer experiences, and data analytics. The firm was founded in 1997 and has locations across the US, Europe, and Latin America.

