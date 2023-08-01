WOW! Recognized with Three Awards for Human Resources Excellence

C2HR HR Game Changers awards highlight WOW!'s commitment to fostering employee growth and development

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, was honored with three Game Changer awards from C2HR, a human resources association focused specifically on the technology, media and entertainment industry. The WOW! Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Ambassador Team was recognized in the Advocates category. Rebecca Jacobs, human resources senior director, was recognized in the Cultivator category, and Shelly McCready, senior benefits and employee wellness manager, was recognized in the Transformer category.

The DEI Ambassador Team Recognized as Advocate

Advocates are defined by C2HR as individuals and teams who elevate the people within an organization through diversity and inclusion initiatives, removing barriers and creating opportunities to empower diverse talent across the organization. Last year, the WOW! DEI Ambassador Team led the development of five affinity groups to better represent and support communities within WOW!'s workforce, including LGBTQ+, Disability Awareness, Multi-Ethnicity, Women in the Workforce, and Aging Workforce. The DEI Ambassador team works diligently to ensure WOW!'s culture and values of respect, integrity, spirit of service and accountability remain vibrant and continue to unite all WOW! employees across its markets.

Rebecca Jacobs Recognized as a Cultivator

C2HR identifies Cultivators as those who build culture and amplify employee engagement by encouraging cross-departmental communication and collaboration, acting as true ambassadors of relationship building and the glue that binds countless employees into a unified, synergistic team. Rebecca was recognized for creating programs that improve work-life balance for WOW! employees, developing employee engagement opportunities online and in-person, and supporting WOW!'s growth with cross-functional HR initiatives to foster talent across the organization.

Shelly McCready Recognized as a Transformer

C2HR's Transformers leverage data, technology and creative thinking to innovate programs, processes and initiatives, and are passionate agents of change who exhibit agility and a fierce determination to drive results. Shelly has made a significant impact on employee wellbeing and satisfaction by managing the company's offering of robust wellness and retirement benefits to employees, and developing communication, incentives, and training to ensure employees make full use of these benefits. Shelly is keenly focused on enhancing employee wellbeing through benefits and resources, recognizing that employees do their best work when their wellbeing is a priority.

"At WOW!, we continuously work to ensure every employee, both in the field and at their desk, feels empowered to succeed personally and professionally," said Leslie Peabody, SVP and chief people officer of WOW!. "It is an honor to have WOW!'s DEI Ambassador Team, Rebecca, and Shelly be recognized for creating a dynamic workplace where all team members are valued for their strengths and contributions, and feel empowered and inspired to do great things. Their dedication motivates WOW! employees and they are well deserving of these accolades."

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 15 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber network in Central Florida. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 10 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last six consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

