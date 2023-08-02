Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. Hires Dean Brown as Chief Operations and Technology Officer

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dean Brown has been named the Chief Operations and Technology Officer (COTO) for Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAM: BRBS).

"Dean brings years of experience aligning business and technology strategies which we will certainly capitalize on. He's a respected leader in the field of information technology with much of his career rooted in the financial industry," said Billy Beale, Chief Executive Officer at Blue Ridge Bank.

Brown joins Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. with over 30 years dedicated to building and managing enterprise-level Information systems and operations. His most recent role was as a managing partner with a professional services company, providing interim and fractional c-suite executive services focused on digital transformation and cyber-security management. Prior to that he oversaw the enterprise operations and the information technology functions helping to grow a local regional bank from $6B to $20B over 7 years.



"I am thrilled to embark on this incredible journey with Blue Ridge Bank and to be working with Billy again," said Dean. "I look forward to helping grow the bank and taking us to the next level, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and operational efficiency, to empower our customers, fortify our market presence, and expand our services to new horizons."

In Dean's new role he will deliver executive leadership to the information technology and bank operations functions. Brown will be located in Blue Ridge Bank's commercial headquarters in Richmond, VA.

About Blue Ridge Bank, N.A.

Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., is the wholly owned banking subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, Blue Ridge Bank provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, insurance, card payments, retail mortgage lending, and government-guaranteed lending. Blue Ridge also provides investment and wealth management services and management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, and trust administration. Visit www.mybrb.bank for more information.

