The Schedule for CNCF's gRPC Conf 2023 is Live

One-day conference offers an exciting opportunity for technologists interested in gRPC to learn, share, and drive further innovation across the ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, has released the schedule for gRPC Conf 2023 , happening in-person in Sunnyvale, California, on September 20th. Attendees of all technical backgrounds can attend five keynotes and 14 breakout sessions spanning topics like ecosystem and tooling, gRPC user stories, case studies, and production use cases.

This one-day, in-person event will serve as a catalyst to drive gRPC insights and innovations and will inspire connections to help attendees grow their own ecosystem. Attended by end users, project leads, and contributors, experts will share real-world implementations of gRPC, best practices for developers, and topic expert deep dives. This event is indispensable for anyone using or considering gRPC in their applications today.

"gRPC is currently one of the most active and mature CNCF projects, showcasing the importance of connecting and operating distributed services efficiently," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF. "This conference is meant to be an opportunity to dig deeper into gRPC and drive continued innovation within the project and surrounding ecosystem. We look forward to attendees being able to meet with project leads, network with peers, end users and participate in sessions to expand their knowledge."

The community-curated schedule will feature sessions from open source community members, including:

For the full gRPC Conf program, please visit the schedule .

Registration

Register for the early-bird price of $50 through September 6.

Thank You to Our Sponsors

gRPC Conf is possible thanks to our wonderful community and generous support from our Diamond sponsor: Google Cloud , Platinum sponsor: Buf , and Gold sponsor: Postman .

The deadline to sponsor gRPC is August 16, 2023, 11:59 PM PST. Contact sponsor@cncf.io if interested.

