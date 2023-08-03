Havencrest Announces Formation of Outpatient Mental Health Platform

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havencrest Capital Management, a Dallas-based healthcare private equity firm, is pleased to announce the formation of its outpatient mental health platform, Deep Eddy Psychotherapy Management, LLC ("Deep Eddy"). Havencrest started the platform in April of 2022 and has since expanded with its acquisition of Dallas Counseling and Treatment Center Management, LLC ("DCTC") in April of 2023 (collectively the "Company").

Together, Deep Eddy and DCTC represent one of the largest outpatient mental health platforms in the state of Texas. Combined, the Company serves over 6,000 patients, with over 200 clinicians across 13 locations in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, and the Company offers its services both in-person and remotely via telehealth throughout the state.

"We are very excited about our partnerships with Deep Eddy and DCTC, as there is a significant opportunity to expand access to high-quality, mental health care services," commented Christopher W. Kersey, M.D., M.B.A., Founding Managing Partner of Havencrest Capital Management.

Dr. Charlotte Howard, founder of Deep Eddy, added, "My colleagues and I had many options when choosing a partner, but we believe Havencrest will best enable us to deliver on our mission to help change the way mental health is delivered and ultimately reach more patients and improve lives through our evidenced-based care model."

Matt Shofner, Partner at Havencrest Capital Management, also commented, "With the rapidly-growing demand for mental health services across the country, outpatient mental health has been a subsector of immense interest for us. Our partnership with Deep Eddy and DCTC signifies our commitment to addressing this pressing need. Together, we are confident that we can create meaningful change and foster mental wellness in the communities we serve."

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP served as legal counsel to Havencrest Capital Management for both transactions. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Dallas-based Havencrest Capital Management ("Havencrest") is a healthcare-focused private equity fund with approximately $600M of assets under management (AUM). Havencrest comprises a leading team of investment professionals, Operating Partners and Senior Advisors, including many of the nation's leading healthcare entrepreneurs, corporate executives and public policy experts.

With its unique approach to partnering with founder-owned healthcare companies with EBITDA between $5M - $15M, the Havencrest team has a successful track record in building leading companies that are changing the way healthcare is delivered in America. For additional information about Havencrest, please visit: www.havencrest.com.

