Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Cements South Carolina Market Saturation with Acquisition of Excel Fire Sprinkler Co., Inc.

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest private full-service and fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – is pleased to announce the acquisition of Excel Fire Sprinkler Company, Inc., a full-service fire sprinkler company based in Roebuck, South Carolina, east of Greenville. Pye-Barker's purposeful acquisition strategy has been focused on partnering with complementary fire, life safety and security businesses on its path to becoming the nation's single-source service provider of choice. With this addition, Pye-Barker further cements its place as the preferred full-service provider in South Carolina, where it has saturated the market in fire sprinkler, fire suppression, fire alarms and security services.

"Pye-Barker is proud to enhance our full-service capabilities in South Carolina and serve additional customers."

Excel Fire Sprinkler Company provides inspection, testing, installation, design and fabrication of fire sprinkler systems, specializing in retail, mixed-use, high-rise and multifamily projects. Excel Fire Sprinkler Company operates on a team-based structure and continually invests in education for its employees on the latest techniques and regulations to keep customers safe and code-compliant.

"Partnering with Pye-Barker makes sense for us as a company that believes in teamwork, ongoing training, quality craftmanship and leveraging technological advancements," said Tim Stewart, President and Owner at Excel Fire Sprinkler Company. "We're honored to be joining the Pye-Barker family."

"As the largest private single-source company in the industry, Pye-Barker is proud to partner with Excel Fire Sprinkler Company to enhance our full-service capabilities in South Carolina and serve additional customers in the greater Greenville area," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "Excel Fire Sprinkler Company's aligned values and commitment to doing the right thing for customers and team members make them a great fit for our growing family."

Excel Fire Sprinkler Company's team of highly skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in South Carolina.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the U.S. leader in fire protection, life safety and security systems. Founded in 1946, Pye-Barker is the largest private single-source provider of testing, maintenance and installation of fire detection systems, fire alarms, extinguishers, fire suppression and sprinkler systems, security and monitoring services for businesses nationwide. The company operates over 160 locations and puts significant focus on customer experience and training, competitive benefits and a caring work environment for its 5,000 team members.

