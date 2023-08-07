FIRST ANNUAL PAYNE STEWART INVITATIONAL BENEFITING THE PAYNE STEWART KIDS GOLF FOUNDATION PRODUCED BY MF ENTERTAINMENT

The inaugural golf tournament and fundraiser will take place December 3-4, 2023 at the Floridian National Golf Club in Palm City, Florida. Professional, amateur, and celebrity golfers will tee off in honor of late golf legend Payne Stewart, and in support of the Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation

PALM CITY, Fla., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MF Entertainment (MFE), a full-service lifestyle and entertainment company specializing in creating world-class events and experiences, today announced the inception of the 2023 Payne Stewart Invitational, the primary fundraiser for the Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation. Taking place December 3-4, 2023 at the Floridian National Golf Club in Palm City, Florida, this new tournament will combine competition and charity in honor of 3-time major winner, 11-time PGA Tour winner, and philanthropist Payne Stewart.

In honor of Payne Stewart's legacy and the generosity of the Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation, the tournament hopes to feature recipients of the PGA Tour Payne Stewart Award, presented annually by Southern Company, competing alongside fellow stars from the PGA Tour, PGA TOUR Champions, LPGA, and A-list celebrity participants.

The event will pair each team of four amateur players with one professional or celebrity golfer of their choosing, competing in both a Low Net and Low Gross score per team per hole format.

"Payne's profound love for people, his unyielding spirit of sportsmanship, and his remarkable achievements in the world of professional golf continue to inspire us all," said Tracey Stewart, wife of the late Payne Stewart. "His commitment to enriching the lives of underprivileged youth through golf provided the vision for this tournament, and we are excited to embark on this new journey to bolster the impact of the Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation."

The Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation is a non-profit organization that promotes inclusivity and expands the accessibility of age-appropriate golf equipment, training, and faith-based learning for young aspiring golfers ages 3-9 nationwide. In the spirit of the foundation's mission of introducing our nation's youth to the sport of golf, particularly those in low-income and underrepresented communities, 100% of the tournament proceeds will go to support the Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation and its goal of $10 million raised by 2024.

"We look forward to putting together a best-in-class event with a profound impact in introducing golf to countless youth who wouldn't have the opportunity to experience otherwise," said Mike Flaskey, CEO of MF Entertainment. "We are truly honored and thankful to the Stewart family for granting the Payne Stewart name and brand to this new event, especially on the cusp of 2024's 25th anniversary of Payne's historic U.S. Open win at Pinehurst. The Payne Stewart Invitational will be a special showcase where professional golfers, top-notch celebrities, and passionate supporters of the game will come together to carry on Payne's indelible legacy to support a noble cause."

During his tenure as the CEO of hospitality giant Diamond Resorts, Flaskey founded the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, now renamed the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, setting a new standard in world-class entertainment by combining LPGA professionals, celebrities, and music in the spirit of giving back. Since establishing MFE in 2021, Flaskey has continued this momentum with the creation of the Invited Celebrity Classic, a mixed professional-celebrity Charles Schwab Cup event on the PGA TOUR Champions circuit. Through these tournaments, Flaskey and MF Entertainment have raised over $5 million, benefiting children's charities across the country.

"We are thrilled to launch this tournament to unite a host of amateurs, professional golfers, and celebrities behind a truly meaningful cause," added Kelly McCammon, Founder of the Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation. "In just three years of steadfast work, our foundation has made great strides to expand golf accessibility and education in concert with the vision of one of the game's most beloved luminaries, Payne Stewart. The team at MF Entertainment have been strong advocates of everything that Payne stood for, and we believe that 2023's event is just the beginning of what will prove to be a long-lasting collaboration."

The Payne Stewart Invitational will be hosted by the Floridian National Golf Club, one of the nation's premier golf clubs, with a course designed by famed golf architect Tom Fazio. While the club has rarely hosted non-member events, the ultimate vision of the tournament in supporting underprivileged youth provided reason for the club to open its doors this December.

Events will commence with the 2023 Payne Stewart Invitational Draw Party at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, which will feature the tournament team draw, welcome dinner and cocktails, headline concert, and both live and silent auctions. Competitors will tee off on Monday, December 4, at noon ET in a "Shotgun" format. Each team will receive a low net and low gross score on each hole, and the low net and low gross team champions will be celebrated at the Monday afternoon awards presentation and dinner to conclude the tournament.

To find out more information about the 2023 Payne Stewart Invitational, including partnership opportunities, please visit paynestewartinvitational.com.

About MF Entertainment

MF Entertainment is a full-service lifestyle and entertainment company bringing experiential brand activations to life through golf tournaments, concerts, sports, and live events. Founded in 2021 by former Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey, the team takes pride in identifying and executing turnkey solutions for brands and organizations looking to amplify their brand awareness through unforgettable events and experiences. For more information, visit mfentertainment.com.

About Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation

The Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation seeks to carry on Payne's legacy of character, charity, and sportsmanship to the next generation of golfers. We do this by offering golf learning experiences to kids 3-9 years of age, teaching the fundamental of golf and life. The foundation is an approved 501(c)3, which supports families in need from all backgrounds assuring that access to equipment and the cost of participation is never a barrier to play. Our mission is to develop healthy kids for life through the fun of golf.

