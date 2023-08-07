National Park Foundation and Subaru offer chance for adventure through 'Explore More' Sweepstakes

Enter Now for a Chance to Win a Subaru Solterra EV, a National Park Vacation, and Other Prizes

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Park Foundation (NPF) and Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) have partnered to give away a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore America's national parks in a brand new all electric SUV. Today marks the launch of the 2023 'Explore More' sweepstakes. The 2-in-1 grand prize includes a Subaru Solterra EV plus a $5,000 national park vacation of your choice!

Enter now at NationalParks.org/ExploreMoreSweeps

The sweepstakes will run from Tuesday, August 7 through Monday, October 16, 2023. Winners will be notified after November 3, 2023. Participants must be at least 21 years old to enter. One runner up will receive a $5,000 national park vacation voucher, and 48 additional winners will be awarded an NPF tote bag, and an NPF-branded 17 oz stainless steel water bottle.

To review the full terms, conditions, and rules for the 'Explore More' sweepstakes, visit the site here and click on "Official Rules".

Subaru is the National Park Foundation's largest corporate partner, providing nearly $55 million in support since 2013. In 2021, Subaru expanded its commitment to supporting America's national parks by becoming a premier sponsor of NPF's Outdoor Exploration, Parks of the Future, and Resilience and Sustainability initiatives. The automaker's partnership with NPF is part of Subaru Loves the Earth®, the environmentally focused philanthropic pillar of the Subaru Love Promise.

Subaru is dedicated to driving innovative and sustainable EV solutions in our national parks and protecting them for future generations. In addition to being the largest corporate partner of the National Park Foundation, Subaru of America has provided over $70 million to organizations working to conserve national parks.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate, and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

ABOUT SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

