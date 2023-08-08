Kognitos Launches the Industry's Most Advanced Generative AI Automation Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kognitos, the trailblazer in generative AI for business automation, has unveiled its latest updates to its generative AI automation platform which now enables business users to plan, verify, run and maintain business process automations all in natural language. This comes with two major feature announcements in its leading automation platform: Self Service for All, Human Language Interpreter 2.0.

Self Service for All

Kognitos is introducing self service functionality for business process experts to quickly start building automations interactively without prior automation training. It comes with an industry-first generative AI-powered copilot for writing automations in natural language. Unlike prior automation technologies, this democratizes the power of automation to business users while maintaining IT governance and controls in place.

According to Forrester, conventional automation tools such as RPA's necessitate $5 in services for every $1 spent on the automation tools themselves. The expense balloons further in processes with many document variants or exceptions to business logic, leaving many RPA projects on the shelf. Most of the cost of maintaining traditional automations comes from the cost of handling exceptions.

With Kognitos Self Service, now the business users who normally do the process manually reap the benefit of the automation directly while being empowered to teach the automation on how to handle exceptions as they happen in a natural way – leading to even higher efficiency over time.

Centers of Excellence and Finance organizations are leveraging Kognitos Self Service to accelerate adoption of generative AI automation in large enterprises.

Human Language Interpreter 2.0

Kognitos also announced the availability of its Human Language Interpreter 2.0. With inbuilt support for productivity tools, ERP, CRM and databases, the interpreter is able to take human language business processes and them "as code." Whether it be Accounts Receivables or Account Payables processes, bank reconciliation processes, CPQ or query handling, the human language interpreter is able to understand and run natural language as code. With patented exception handling capabilities, the human language interpreter is able to engage in conversation with the process experts for any cases of ambiguity and any risk of hallucinations and biases while keeping the language of automation natural.

Kognitos Empowers Centers of Excellence and Finance Organizations in Enterprises Worldwide

Centers of excellence and finance organizations are at the forefront of driving enterprise-wide process automation and their organizations' efficiency agenda. Kognitos Self-Service Generative AI for Automation is the first and only self-service generative AI solution that empowers business users to automate using natural language, without waiting for IT, consulting or technical staff.

Using Kognitos Self-Service, subject matter experts are able to converse with the platform to generate a plan for a new automation. The platform brings a wealth of industry best practices and IT intelligence while giving options to the business user. Once the business user has verified the plan, they then can have the human language interpreter run the natural language plan live in an interactive learning session. After the automation is seen to work, with one-click the business user is able to create a repeatable process that can be consumed by their department either triggered by incoming emails or a schedule. Once in production, any edge cases or business exceptions are raised in context of the natural language plan and handled by the same business users who used to handle the process manually. The system learns continuously from the exceptions handled. This creates a constantly improving system where the business user has full visibility into the business logic implemented.

For example, with Kognitos Self Service, a business user could automate a process that uploads a sample invoice document, extracts important data from the invoice, matches it with an ERP system and on certain conditions send an email with the line items that need to be reviewed, in a matter of minutes. The human language interpreter ensures that the business user is in the "the driver's seat," as for the first time within automation tools, the business user directly understands and controls what the automation does.

The Kognitos platform is 100% predictable and auditable providing full visibility into why and what happened in any automation run. With the ability to run behind VPNs and running private customer LLMs, Kognitos keeps customer data private. Certified with SOC2 and HIPAA, the Kognitos platform is enabling large enterprises to bring the power of generative AI to their businesses.

"Kognitos has created a platform where the computer finally understands the language of the business user — English – giving billions of people around the world the ability to innovate without depending on consultants or developers to translate their automation wishes into code," said Binny Gill, founder and CEO of Kognitos. "We are democratizing automation, while taking a novel approach to responsible AI to ensure a safe collaboration between humans and machines. The ability to review the automation before execution is fundamental for businesses to trust technology as a whole."

"One of the best parts about Kognitos is that anyone with mid-level technical abilities can use it. Kognitos has a user-friendly interface, and there's no coding experience required," said Todd Hahn, VP Process Improvement, Brown Integrated Logistics.

To learn more about Kognitos, visit www.kognitos.com

About Kognitos

Kognitos is the first company to enable generative AI to automate end to end enterprise business processes. Founded in 2020, the company set out to address one of the biggest challenges for today's businesses, automating intricate processes and workflows. Rather than forcing business managers to think like developers, Kognitos uses natural language processing automation (NLPA) and large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT to enable business users to build automated workflows using everyday English. Kognitos is bringing seamless automation to billions of business users worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.kognitos.com

