Genesys Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service for Ninth Consecutive Year

Genesys positioned highest for ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision

Genesys also recognized in Gartner Critical Capabilities report and ranked highest in three of five Use Cases

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys® , a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, has been positioned by Gartner, Inc., as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service, for its ability to execute and completeness of vision. This recognition makes Genesys a nine-time Magic Quadrant Leader.

Gartner placed Genesys highest for ability to execute and furthest on the completeness of vision axis. The company attributes its consistent recognition to the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform, an API-first cloud platform with expansive global availability; an extensive worldwide partner and developer ecosystem; and advanced AI, digital, journey analytics, automation and workforce engagement management capabilities.

"Thousands of organizations are building customer and employee loyalty and achieving business success backed by a single unified, AI-powered experience orchestration engine: Genesys Cloud CX," said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys. "We're consistently delivering the capabilities and innovation organizations need to personalize and coordinate every experience, as well as enabling them to constantly evolve with consumers' changing expectations."

Genesys was also recently recognized in the Gartner Critical Capabilities Report, where the company received the highest Use Case scores for High-Volume Customer Call Center, Customer Engagement Center and Global Contact Center. The company is the highest ranked vendor in three of five Use Cases and second highest in the remaining two, which include Digital Customer Service Center and Agile Contact Center Use Cases. Genesys credits its recognition across all five Use Cases to its ability to support a variety of organizations' needs, regardless of size, complexity or geography.

"We believe our recognition is a result of our established customer and partner relationships; global footprint; pace of innovation; and the security, scalability and reliability of the Genesys Cloud CX platform," said Jouve. "Our market leadership and platform's rapid growth demonstrates a track record of helping organizations — of any size, in any industry, all over the world — bridge customer and employee experiences through people-centric innovation that drives business outcomes."

With leading AI-powered experience orchestration, Genesys Cloud CX fuses conversational, predictive and generative AI to help organizations scale relevant, seamless and personalized experiences. Today, more than 5,000 customers rely on Genesys Cloud CX across 12 core regions and four satellite regions — with more regional expansion expected this year.

In addition, Genesys Cloud CX is a FedRAMP Authorized platform. The platform's growth is supported by 700 global ecosystem members, more than 350 Genesys AppFoundry® Marketplace partners and more than 5,000 active developers.

[1] Gartner describes Leaders as "suppliers with strong support for a wide breadth of customer service capabilities, and an ability to serve multinational organizations with local sales and support organizations. Leaders are more likely to serve customers through channel partners and have strong brand recognition, which has resulted in a large installed base or above-average market growth as a result of customer demand. Leaders also benefit from being able to support varying levels of deployment complexity, including integrations with partners through established marketplaces."

Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, Pri Rathnayake, Pankil Sheth, 7 August 2023

Source: Gartner Critical Capabilities for Contact Center as a Service, Steve Blood, Drew Kraus, Pankil Sheth, Pri Rathnayake, 7 August 2023

Genesys was recognized as 'Interactive Intelligence' in the 2016 and 2015 reports 'Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America'. Genesys acquired Interactive Intelligence in 2016.

The report 'Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America' was named as 'Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service' in 2020.

