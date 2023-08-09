The Paley Center for Media Announces Lineup of Upcoming Events at The Paley Museum

Disney Channel's End of Summer Celebration at The Paley Museum;

Prime-Time Champions: An Evening with NBC Sunday Night Football

moderated by Co-anchor NBC News' TODAY Savannah Guthrie

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media kicks into high gear this August with the first announcement of the much-anticipated lineup at The Paley Museum, located at 25 West 52 Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. First up this month is a family fun day with Disney Channel's End of Summer Celebration on Saturday, August 26 and Disney Channel screenings starting Wednesday, August 9 in Paley's theaters. Football takes center stage Thursday, September 28 at 6:30 pm with an exclusive PaleyLive presentation of Prime-Time Champions: An Evening with NBC Sunday Night Football moderated by NBC News' TODAY Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. For ticket information, please visit the Paley Center website. Memberships are available for early access to Paley's signature media, sports, gaming, and entertainment events this fall.

In honor of Disney Channel's 40th anniversary, the Disney magic descends on Paley on Saturday, August 26 with Disney Channel's End of Summer Celebration featuring fun-filled activities for children of all ages at The Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan, including a chance to meet Bluey and Bingo, watch your favorite Disney Channel programs on the big screen, create lasting memories in the Disney photo booth, and exciting giveaways for the first to arrive. The one-of-a-kind, interactive celebration will highlight the popular current series Big City Greens, Bluey, Bunk'd, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Kiff, SuperKitties, and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder from Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+. In anticipation of the big day, The Paley Museum will offer screenings of classic Disney Channel shows and original movies beginning August 9 in Paley theaters. Refer here for listing information.

The titans of football take over PaleyLive Thursday, September 28 at 6:30 pm with an exclusive presentation of Prime-Time Champions: An Evening with NBC Sunday Night Football moderated by Savannah Guthrie, Co-anchor of TODAY and NBC News Chief Legal Correspondent; and, featuring Play-by-Play Announcer Mike Tirico, Coordinating Producer Rob Hyland, Director Drew Esocoff, Analyst Cris Collinsworth, and Sideline Reporter Melissa Stark. NBC Sports' prominent commentators and producers will discuss the evolution of Prime-Time from its debut in 2006, analyze the most compelling storylines of the new NFL season, including that weekend's Sunday night matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets hosting Patrick Mahomes and 2022 Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The countdown to the much-anticipated fall season at The Paley Museum begins now.

