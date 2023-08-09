SupportLogic Appoints Karan Sood as Chief Product Officer

Industry Veteran Brings Deep CX Experience to Accelerate the Transformation of Customer Support

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportLogic , the world's first Support Experience (SX™) management platform, today announced the appointment of Karan Sood as Chief Product Officer. Sood will be responsible for the company's overall product and technology strategy and lead the product management and design teams.

Karan Sood, Chief Product Officer, SupportLogic (PRNewswire)

SupportLogic is investing significantly in its solution portfolio that covers a broad range of the support technology stack as it helps more enterprises protect their brands and retain customer relationships by delivering an unparalleled support experience. SupportLogic recently launched its first set of generative AI capabilities for frontline support professionals.

"SupportLogic is at a pivotal growth phase and continues to deliver highly disruptive and valuable solutions to the market," said Krishna Raj Raja, founder and CEO, SupportLogic. "Karan brings deep product domain experience and industry leadership, and I am personally thrilled to have him on board and lead our next phase of product innovation for our company."

"I am very excited to join SupportLogic and help the industry and our customers transform the role of customer support," said Sood. "Support experience management is a quickly emerging category with a very large market opportunity. We've built a great product with a fantastic team and are fortunate to have incredible enterprise customers. I look forward to building innovative solutions and helping to drive SupportLogic's next phase of growth."

Sood brings more than two decades of experience in leading product organizations that build and deliver industry-leading applications for CX-focused companies. Sood previously served as Chief Product and Technology Officer at In Mind Cloud, a vertical SaaS startup for the manufacturing industry. While at In Mind Cloud, he spearheaded product strategy, product development, design and engineering teams through a period of massive product-led growth and expansion into new markets. Prior to In Mind Cloud, Sood served in various senior leadership roles of growing scope at SAP. Most recently at SAP, he served as the global vice president and head of product for SAP Sales and Service Cloud.

About SupportLogic

SupportLogic delivers the world's first support experience (SX) management platform that enables companies to proactively understand and act on the voice of the customer to build healthy relationships and maximize customer lifetime value. SupportLogic SX uses predictive and generative AI to extract and analyze customer sentiment signals from both structured and unstructured data and provides recommendations, content and collaborative workflows. SupportLogic is helping global enterprises like Databricks, Qlik, Nutanix, Rubrik, and Snowflake to prevent customer escalations, reduce churn and elevate the customer support experience. To learn more, visit supportlogic.com .

Contact:

Matt Maurel

matt.maurel@anthonybarnum.com

512-387-3440

(PRNewsfoto/SupportLogic) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SupportLogic