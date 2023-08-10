Auxilior Capital Promotes René Paradis to President and Chief Operating Officer

Industry Veteran Played a Key Role in 2022 in Driving Innovation

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auxilior Capital Partners, the leading sales catalyst of equipment financing and leasing solutions for industries including construction and infrastructure, transportation and logistics, franchise finance and banks, today announced that René Paradis has been named the company's President and Chief Operating Officer. Paradis has been serving as Auxilior's COO since joining the company in May 2022, a role she will continue to fulfill along with her new position.

In her new role, Paradis will oversee a range of mission-critical company functions to ensure delivery of the highest levels of service quality, including the development of Auxilior's technology platform and operational architecture. She will continue to report to Auxilior CEO Steve Grosso.

"The vision of this company and its executive team is both unique and focused and that's what initially drew me in," Paradis said. "I'm proud of what we've accomplished in my time thus far and this new role is not only a professional honor but represents the continued growth and direction of Auxilior overall."

Prior to joining Auxilior, Paradis was COO and Treasurer for Pennsylvania-based National Philanthropic Trust, the largest independent provider of donor-advised funds, where she helped scale growth over six years from $2.5 billion in assets to more than $27 billion. Before that, she was CFO and EVP for Element Financial Corporation, where she helped grow revenues from $300 million to $1.78 billion and collaborated with several members of the Auxilior team, including Grosso.

Auxilior has demonstrated market-leading growth with assets over $1 billion and significant program development with manufacturers in construction, infrastructure, transportation, in addition to banking and franchising sectors fueled by Auxilior's "frictionless financing," a continuous pursuit to deliver an immersive customer experience.

"René has made a profound impact since day one as COO," Grosso said. "As we continue to grow both in terms of client success and headcount, it only makes sense that her responsibilities and ability to execute her vision grow with it as company president."

About Auxilior Capital Partners

Auxilior Capital Partners is one of North America's fastest-growing independent commercial finance companies. Auxilior's bespoke programs are designed to increase sales and market share for their partners with durable, innovative, and frictionless sales-catalyst solutions. Built upon the fundamental belief that "above all we serve," Auxilior is powered by a holocratic, empowered culture integrated with market-leading technologies resulting in an agile, digitally optimized business and operating model. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA with its Canadian subsidiary Auxilior Capital Partners Canada, located in Burlington, Ontario, Canada.

