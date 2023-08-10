Sabio Holdings Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of Connected TV ("CTV") and over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, is pleased to announce that it will host an investor conference call for its FY'23 Q2 financial results at 9:00 a.m. ET on August 22, 2023.

The Company will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 in a press release prior to the investor conference call.

The webinar details are below:

Webinar Details

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT)

Webinar Registration:

Or dial:

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location.

Canada: +1 647 374 4685 (Toronto local)

+1 778 907 2071 (Vancouver local)

Webinar ID: 873 6691 0387





International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbmWagiHz6

Please connect five minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and FAST channel space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization DSP; App Science™ — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform.

For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

Forward-Looking Statements

While the Company expects to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, on or around August 21, 2023, and host a conference call on August 22, 2023, such statements may represent forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Company will use commercially reasonable efforts to meet such disclosed timelines, however, extenuating circumstances such as delays in auditor review, requests for additional information from auditors, the availability of employees and consultants, other pressing business or regulatory requirements which may divert management attention from the audit and other factors may cause the Company to not be able to meet such deadlines. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

