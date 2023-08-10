WebMD Health Services Completes Acquisition of Limeade

Well-Being is Better Together with WebMD Health Services + Limeade

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Health Services, a leader in holistic well-being solutions, and a part of Internet Brands' WebMD Health Corp., the leader in health information services for consumers, physicians, and other healthcare professionals, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Limeade, an immersive employee well-being company.

Both organizations share core values rooted in empowering individuals to make educated health and well-being decisions and are pioneers in developing organizational well-being programs that create meaningful behavior change. Together, the combined organization will re-energize the market delivering the most comprehensive, holistic well-being solution and services that help organizations build a culture of well-being that inspires a happier, healthier, and more engaged population.

Combining Limeade's well-being and listening solutions with WebMD Health Services' well-being solutions and services will drive even more personalized experiences for global employers, health plans and health systems. The deeply experienced combined team is committed to helping navigate employees and members to tailored well-being programs that improve engagement, provide actionable insight, lower health risks, and reduce health care costs.

"Today is an incredibly exciting day to be a WebMD and Limeade client. Through our combined solutions, services, and partners, we offer the market an unmatched competitive advantage to improve well-being, drive engagement, reduce risk, and support the evolution of a true culture of well-being," said John Harrison, General Manager of WebMD Health Services. "Combining Limeade's technical innovation with WebMD ONE, health coaching and dedicated well-being services, creates the next generation of well-being – one that delivers on our promise to empower well-being in everyone. "

Together, the combined organization becomes one of the largest well-being providers in the market with more than 700 global employees supporting thousands of organizations with the most expansive set of holistic well-being solutions and services. This "better together" approach will also enable organizations to evolve their culture of well-being by listening and responding to their workforce in real time.

"The acquisition of Limeade will further accelerate our ability to deliver innovative, market leading solutions to all our clients," Harrison added. "In the very near term, we are excited to share new solutions that provide immediate value for our clients."

About WebMD Health Services

WebMD Health Services, a part of WebMD Health Corp., has over 25 years of experience driving positive behavior changes. Consumers trust WebMD for reliable, accurate, and clear answers to their most pressing health-related questions. At WebMD Health Services, we tap into these valuable consumer insights to design and implement successful, engaging solutions to help individuals meet their well-being needs. We understand that there are numerous paths to reach well-being goals. Our expertise, combined with a variety of third-party partner integrations, enables us to deliver unique and personalized experiences across a wide range of industries. See how we support these diverse populations at webmdhealthservices.com.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD, an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the health care experience for consumers, patients, health care professionals, employers, health plans, and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the health care journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, Krames, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About Internet Brands

Internet Brands®, headquartered in El Segundo, Calif, is a fully integrated online media and software services company focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal, and Home/Travel. The company's properties and platforms include the WebMD, Medscape, and Henry Schein ONE networks, which are the global leaders in their markets; Nolo, Avvo, and Martindale, which form the largest consumer information provider in the legal market; and CarsDirect, Fodor's Travel, and many others which are leaders in their key verticals such as auto, travel, and home.

Internet Brands' award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. For more information, please visit www.internetbrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

