Office Practicum Announces New Chief Executive Officer, Mike Ressel

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Practicum (OP), the market's leading pediatric-specialty EHR, is excited to announce the appointment of Mike Ressel as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ressel will assume the role from Kraig Brown, a highly regarded market leader serving Office Practicum for over seven years.

As an accomplished software executive, Mr. Ressel brings more than two decades of executive and senior leadership experience, most recently guiding a health tech firm through transformation and growth, to his new role leading Office Practicum which includes divisions, NextStep Solutions , a prominent behavioral-health EHR, and RemedyConnect , an established medical practice marketing and patient engagement services company.

"We are delighted to welcome Mike Ressel as our new CEO," said Kraig Brown, outgoing CEO. "His proven track record of driving customer value and loyalty, company growth and exceptional operating results makes him the perfect fit to lead Office Practicum into its next phase of success. As I planned for my departure, I felt confident OP is gaining an experienced leader to plot a new course for the company's future."

Ressel has demonstrated his ability to lead teams and drive positive organizational change. His commitment to the healthcare space, understanding of the unique challenges providers face, and strategic vision and commitment to provide innovative solutions align perfectly with Office Practicum's mission of enhancing efficiency and improving care for pediatric practices and behavioral health agencies.

"I am honored to join Office Practicum during this exciting time," said Mike Ressel. "I look forward to working closely with our dedicated teams as we continue to develop cutting-edge solutions that empower the long-term clinical and financial success of our customers and look forward to delivering even more value over the coming months and years."

About Office Practicum

Office Practicum (OP) has always been a champion for pediatricians and the children, families and caregivers they serve. Committed to reducing the complexity of running a pediatric practice, OP's pediatric-certified EHR and practice management platform is designed to support pediatric patients' integrated physical, emotional, and mental healthcare needs at all stages of their growth. OP's pediatric EHR, practice management and revenue cycle management services are offered alongside telehealth, 24/7 answering services, website design and SEO services, and other practice marketing tools. Together, they provide a full suite of solutions pediatricians need to grow and support their practice. As a certified EHR vendor, OP continues to ensure compliance with all of our policies and procedures to ensure compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act. Today, Office Practicum supports over 6,500 providers across 48 states. For more information, visit us at www.officepracticum.com

