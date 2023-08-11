The Woodland Cultural Centre Mourns the Passing of Our Friend, Champion and Honourary chair of our capital campaign, the iconic Robbie Robertson.

BRANTFORD, ON, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Robertson's career was influenced by early trips with his mother Rosemarie to visit family in Six Nations of the Grand River - a community known for supporting musical and artistic talent. Robertson's passion for music was matched by his kindness and humility and his work was an inspiration to many young musicians and community members.

Chief Ava Hill presents Robbie Robertson a LifetimeAchievement Award at the Gathering Place, SixNations On The Grand, October 2017 (photo courtesy of Ava Hill). (CNW Group/Salah Bachir) (PRNewswire)

Robertson told the CBC in 2013 about the influence of the Six Nations of the Grand River on his musical development, "Whenever we would go there from my earliest memories it seemed to me that everybody played an instrument or sang and or danced. And it was because there was no other instrument on the rez. You had to make your own music, your own entertainment, and they did. And sitting there this close to somebody playing the mandolin or playing the guitar, there was a beauty to it to me that I was just so attracted to"

Woodland Cultural Centre plays an important role in the lives of many emerging Indigenous artists through exhibitions, open mic nights, workshops and supporting acts of cultural reclamation. One of the ways Robertson demonstrated this support was by serving as the honourary chair of the campaign to build a new cultural centre. His greatest legacy will be the opportunities his trailblazing work continues to provide other artists to celebrate and promote Indigenous culture.

Former elected chief of Six Nations of the Grand River Ava Hill served with Robertson as campaign committee co-chair. "Robbie was a dear friend and colleague, a giant in the music industry and an inspiration to many young Indigenous musicians and youth across the country," she said. "The community of Six Nations is saddened today but know that his music and his dedication to all Indigenous Peoples will live on as we continue to work towards creating a new Cultural Centre, a place where we can showcase future musicians who have been inspired by Robbie."

The family encourages people to continue his support of the Centre's Capital Campaign. Donations can be made through the Woodland Cultural Centre Website

Robbie Robertson at an early age at the Six Nations. (photo Courtesy of the family). (CNW Group/Salah Bachir) (PRNewswire)

