Element Biosciences Establishes Scientific Advisory Board

Leading Scientists from Stanford, University of Chicago, and Wellcome Sanger Institute Strengthen Element's R&D Expertise and Innovation Engine

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of the Element AVITI System, an innovative DNA sequencing platform that is disrupting the genomics industry, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board with four leading experts on genomics, oncology, chemistry, and biology.

Element Biosciences (PRNewsfoto/Element Biosciences) (PRNewswire)

Element's Scientific Advisory Board will provide guidance and direction for research, development, and product innovation as the company continues its success and expansion in the genomics industry. The initial SAB members are:

Tanja Andrea Gruber, MD, PhD, Chief of Pediatric Hematology Oncology Stem Cell Transplant and Regenerative Medicine at Stanford University. Dr. Gruber also serves as the Director of the Bass Center for Childhood Cancer and the Associate Director for Childhood Cancer at the Stanford Cancer Institute.

Chuan He, PhD, the John T. Wilson Distinguished Service Professor in the Department of Chemistry, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Chicago. He is a winner of the 2017 Paul Marks Prize for Cancer Research and 2023 Wolf Prize in Chemistry.

Joseph (Jody) Puglisi, PhD, (SAB Chair), Jauch Professor in the Department of Structural Biology at Stanford University School of Medicine, where his work focuses on the biophysical and structural analysis of RNAs and RNA-protein interactions. He is a member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences.

Sarah Teichmann, PhD, systems and genome biologist and head of the Cellular Genetics Programme at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Cambridge. She is also Director of Research at the Physics Department at the University of Cambridge, an elected EMBO Member, Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences, and Fellow of the Royal Society.

"With this diverse and accomplished group of scientists from across the globe, our Scientific Advisory Board empowers us to reach new heights in research and product innovation," said Michael Previte, PhD, Element CTO, SVP of R&D, and co-founder. "With the support of our SAB, we are committed to providing high quality tools that allow scientists to perform affordable research and rapid discovery. Together we hope to accelerate the scientific community's ability to pioneer groundbreaking advancements that unravel the complexities of biology."

"I am thrilled to lead Element's Scientific Advisory Board," said Joseph (Jody) Puglisi, Jauch Professor in the Department of Structural Biology at Stanford University School of Medicine and Element's Scientific Advisory Board chair. "I have watched with deep respect as the team developed the initial sequencing technology, with an eye on low cost and high quality. I am particularly excited about extending the fantastic Element platform to multi-omics, realizing a vision of quantitative biology so critical for the future of medicine and biosciences in general."

