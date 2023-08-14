KERING EYEWEAR, PROUD OWNER OF MAUI JIM, MAKES A DONATION TO HAWAII COMMUNITY FOUNDATION'S MAUI STRONG FUND TO PROVIDE SUPPORT TO THE LAHAINA-BASED COMMUNITY IMPACTED BY MAUI WILDFIRES

PADOVA, Italy, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of 'Ohana, compassion and community unity, cornerstones of the Hawaiian culture, Kering Eyewear, proud owner of Maui Jim, is extending its heartfelt support and spreading Aloha to the Hawaiian island of Maui in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires that have struck the town of Lahaina, where the Maui Jim local store and office stand.

Kering Eyewear and Maui Jim are committed to the well-being of the Hawaiian community, and are making a donation to the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund, as an immediate contribution to assist those affected by this unfortunate disaster and support in the rebuilding efforts of those impacted by the wildfires.

Roberto Vedovotto, President and CEO of Kering Eyewear declared: "We are devastated to see the destruction of Lahaina, our home on Maui, and for those who have tragically been affected or displaced by the fires. We are remaining close to the situation to provide support and resources to those in need".

Kering Eyewear and Maui Jim stand in solidarity with the victims and their families, being shoulder-to-shoulder with all the Hawaiian people, determined to help restore and uplift the beautiful island of Maui.

About Kering Eyewear

Kering Eyewear is part of the Kering Group, a global Luxury group that develops a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry.

Founded in 2014, Kering Eyewear is the most relevant player in the Luxury Eyewear market segment. The Company designs, develops and distributes eyewear for a complete and well-balanced portfolio of 17 brands, which includes the proprietary brands LINDBERG, the undisputed design luxury Danish eyewear company, Maui Jim, recognized for its outstanding lens technology and distinctive Hawaiian heritage, and ZEAL Optics, the sustainable eyewear for outdoor adventurers, as well as the Houses brands Gucci, Cartier, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Chloé, Alexander McQueen, Montblanc, Dunhill, Boucheron, Pomellato, Alaïa and Puma.

About Maui Jim

Maui Jim sunglasses were born on the beaches of Maui; designed to protect eyes from the harsh rays of the island sun. Today, Maui Jim is the world's fastest-growing premium polarized sunglasses brand and is sold in more than 100 countries. Maui Jim is recognized for its unparalleled "Aloha Spirit", customer service, and advanced, patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology. All Maui Jim sunglasses block 100 percent of harmful UV rays and eliminate reflected glare while enhancing color, clarity, and detail. Maui Jim sunglasses have earned the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin. In 2022, Maui Jim became part of Kering Eyewear, which belongs to the global Luxury group Kering.

