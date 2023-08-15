Infinite Blue named to the Inc. 5000 List for the second time

Infinite Blue named to the Inc. 5000 List for the second time

Leader in enterprise resilience recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America

AUDUBON, Pa., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Blue , the leader in total enterprise resilience, today announced that it has been recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"Infinite Blue is constantly evolving to give organizations greater clarity and control over any disruption, and the ability to respond and recover stronger than before," said Infinite Blue CEO Frank Shultz . "As we mark our 10-year anniversary, we are honored to be recognized among the nation's leading innovators for our continued growth."

Infinite Blue was founded a decade ago to deliver leading-edge technology and services that empower organizations to achieve total enterprise resilience.

As business disruptions increase in frequency and severity, four of the Fortune 10, and hundreds of other organizations worldwide, rely on Infinite Blue's solutions– Cenari and BC in the Cloud –to prepare, respond, and recover from incidents.

"To make the Inc. 5000–with the fast growth that it requires–is truly an accomplishment," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

This year's Inc. 5000 ranked companies based on their revenue growth between 2019 and 2022. This is the second time that Infinite Blue has been named on the Inc. 5000.

To learn more about Infinite Blue, visit infiniteblue.com .

About Infinite Blue

Infinite Blue empowers organizations to rapidly build ready and resilient operations and engage personnel across the enterprise. With 99.99% guaranteed uptime and a team of industry experts, we give leading organizations worldwide, including four of the Fortune 10, clarity and control over business disruptions. Learn more at infiniteblue.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

