Scott Michel Named Chair of the ABA Section of Taxation

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caplin & Drysdale is pleased to announce that its longtime Member Scott D. Michel has been selected to serve as Chair of the American Bar Association Section of Taxation for the 2023-2024 term. Mr. Michel has been an active member of the Section for his entire 42-year career at Caplin & Drysdale.

Having held various Section positions, Mr. Michel is honored as Chair to build upon the Section's missions to provide education about taxes and tax systems and leadership supporting the development of an equitable, efficient, and workable tax system. On the eve of the announcement, Mr. Michel said he felt "privileged to have been chosen to lead this remarkable group of talented professionals, including many of my closest friends, all of whom have taught me so much over the years."

As Mr. Michel begins his one-year term he is looking forward to focusing on growing the Section's membership, continuing the Section's CLE and other offerings that combine the benefits of in person meeting attendance with added virtual activities, and providing enhanced personal support for new and existing Section members as they navigate their careers in a stressful profession. Mr. Michel also intends to continue the Section's great strides in diversity, equity, and inclusion by implementing the Section's Revised DEI Plan, which he worked on while serving as Chair-Elect.

Mr. Michel added, "I'm so proud to be a part of the ABA Section of Taxation, the pre-eminent organization of tax professionals in the United States, and one of the largest such groups in the world. Working with our highly professional staff, we offer best in class tax programming, provide significant pro bono support for under-represented groups in the tax system, submit incisive commentary on proposed IRS guidance, and give our members outstanding networking opportunities. We seek to do all of this in a diverse and welcoming environment, and with an eye toward helping the U.S. move to a simpler, more efficient, and more equitable tax system. I look forward to an exciting year."

Since its establishment in 1938, the Section of Taxation has 10,000 members from all over the United States and the world. As taxation has played a greater role in policy and business, the Section's coverage of the tax law has grown – there are now 35 specialized committees that make up the Tax Section and offer substantive programming, as well as groups such as the Young Lawyer Forum, the Women in Tax Forum, and the LGBTQ+ Lawyers in Tax Forum. In additional to its regular events, the Section issues important tax publications, including its outstanding quarterly journal, The Tax Lawyer, and it runs the highly successful annual Law Student Tax Challenge program for students from all over the U.S.

During Mr. Michel's four-plus decade career, he has advised individuals, families, corporations, tax professionals, financial services firms, and others on five continents in criminal and civil tax enforcement and compliance matters. To read Mr. Michel's full bio, please clicked here. To read the ABA's announcement, please click here.

