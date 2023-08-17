Hard Rock Digital Launches Hard Rock Bet Integrated Platform in New Jersey

Proprietary iCasino debuts alongside highly rated sportsbook experience

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. and HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Digital today launched its Hard Rock Bet platform in New Jersey, delivering an elevated experience to online players throughout the state and guests of the retail sportsbook at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The highly-rated Hard Rock Bet platform integrates online casino, sportsbook, and rewards into one easy-to-use, frictionless experience, and is available on iOS, Android, and online at HardRock.bet.

"The launch of Hard Rock Bet in New Jersey marks an important milestone as we introduce an integrated product containing our new iCasino platform alongside our highly rated sportsbook," said Marlon Goldstein, CEO of Hard Rock Digital. "We are incredibly proud of these proprietary products and are excited to bring this elevated experience to New Jersey to entertain our players like no one else can."

"We're excited to welcome Hard Rock Bet to New Jersey! The Hard Rock Bet platform will provide our guests with an upgraded gaming experience both online and at our retail sportsbook, which will have a much broader selection of available bets, daily boosts, and promotions," said George Goldhoff, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. "This new platform will allow us to better engage, entertain, and reward our guests with a best-in-class experience however and whenever they play."

Proprietary iCasino

The New Jersey launch marks the debut of Hard Rock Bet's proprietary iCasino, which like Hard Rock's proprietary sportsbook experience, is easy to use and offers players more ways to play, with hundreds of slots, table games, and live dealer games. The platform will offer classic slot titles, exclusive new releases, and new titles each month from the top providers in the industry.

Aside from the new gaming options, Hard Rock Bet will offer New Jersey players a significantly upgraded and seamless experience including faster user flows for sign-up, log-in, deposits and withdrawals.

Loyalty Rewards

New Jersey players will also be able to participate in a revamped online rewards experience through Hard Rock Bet's Loyalty Rewards program, which offers unified rewards across sportsbook and online casino. Prizes and experiences in the online Rewards Store will be constantly updated and include bonus play/bets, cash, Mystery Wheel spins, and even a Tesla. The tiered rewards program will provide additional benefits and allow players to earn points and rewards more rapidly.

Hard Rock Bet Loyalty Rewards will also be integrated with Hard Rock's land-based rewards programs, where available. In New Jersey, online casino play will also earn players Wild Card Comp Dollars and Tier Credits for in-person rewards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Hard Rock Bet

Hard Rock Bet is among the highest rated online real money gaming experiences with a 4.8-star rating in the App Store and has continued to add more ways to play by recently launching Play-by-Play betting, personalized daily Overdrive Boosts, and Flex Parlays – a new feature that allows players to adjust the number of bets needed to win a multi-bet parlay. In addition to New Jersey, the Hard Rock Bet platform is currently available for sportsbook players in Arizona, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

About Hard Rock Digital:

Hard Rock Digital is the exclusive Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting on a global basis. Known the world over for its famous cafes, casinos, hotels, and music memorabilia collection, Hard Rock's legendary hospitality and entertainment serves as our foundation as we build the future of sports betting and internet gaming. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and with offices in Austin, Texas and Atlantic City, New Jersey, Hard Rock Digital is dedicated to creating the best place to play for sports fans and mobile gamers everywhere.

Join us by visiting HardRock.bet and following @HardRockBet for the latest betting action. For news, visit HardRockDigital.com or follow@HardRockDigital on X/Twitter.

