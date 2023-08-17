McLerran & Associates Advisors Dr. Navid Hadian in his Affiliation with Squire Dental

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McLerran & Associates ("McLerran"), the industry leader in dental practice sales and sell-side advisory for DSO transactions, advised Dr. Navid Hadian in the affiliation of his multi-doctor, general dentistry practice in Pennsylvania with Squire Dental ("Squire"). The transaction was led by Jett Puckett, Managing Director of M&A at McLerran.

Dr. Navid Hadian shared, "I entered this process with extremely high expectations. In fact, I was worried too high. However, McLerran delivered results exceeding those expectations. We received 10 offers with a wide range of deal structures. McLerran was outstanding in breaking down the unique structures and terms to enable me to make an informed choice. I ultimately chose to partner with Squire because they were the best fit for my practice and offered particularly strong upside on the equity component. I could not be happier with my decision and look forward to continuing to operate the practice with their support."

Squire Co-founders Grant Pearlman and Danny Baker commented: "We are ecstatic to welcome Dr. Navid Hadian and his entire team to Squire. He is a truly extraordinary clinician and leader and built an extraordinary practice. We look forward to helping his practice grow and flourish for years to come."

About Squire Dental

Squire Dental is an alliance of like-minded dentists, hygienists, and supporting team members. Squire strives to provide unparalleled patient experiences and clinical outcomes and believes empowering providers while building long-term partnerships is the best way to achieve this goal. Squire maintains complete clinical autonomy for the partner dentists while supporting them with best-in-class, back-office services. For more information, visit: https://squiredental.com/

About McLerran & Associates

McLerran & Associates is the premier sell-side advisor for large practice owners seeking a DSO affiliation or private equity partner. The McLerran team has 75 years of collective dental M&A experience and has completed over 1,000 successful practice sales representing more than $1.2 Billion in transaction volume. For more information, visit: https://dentaltransitions.com/

