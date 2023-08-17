ThisWay Global Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Jim Duddy as Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThisWay Global , the leader in AI bias-removal and talent acquisition sourcing technology, today announces the appointment of industry veteran Jim Duddy as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Jim will direct all revenue-related activities, merging sales, marketing, and customer support to drive growth and optimize revenue streams.

"Jim's expertise in SaaS growth aligns with our vision. Welcome to the team," - Angela Hood , ThisWay Global's CEO.

Jim brings nearly two decades of strategic sales leadership experience to ThisWay Global, playing a pivotal role in steering Allegis Group, LinkedIn, and Hired during their peak growth stages. Most recently, he was with Austin-based Rev.com, where he was Senior Vice President of Sales. While at Rev.com, Jim spearheaded customer acquisition and implemented a vertical go-to-market strategy, driving the company's growth and expansion in Media, Entertainment, Education and Legal vertical markets. He has extensive experience developing go-to-market strategy, business planning, and sales execution for early-stage start-ups and public companies. Jim is a results-oriented senior sales executive with a proven history of successfully leading sales for SaaS, enterprise HR technology, Human Capital Management and AI companies.

"Jim's proven track record in driving SaaS companies through transformative growth aligns with our ambitions for ThisWay Global. He brings enthusiasm and passion to his work. We're excited to have Jim join our executive team and apply his expertise to propel the company forward to its next growth phase," said Angela Hood, founder and CEO of ThisWay Global.

"I'm thrilled to join ThisWay Global and work with Angela and the rest of the talented team. It's a pivotal time for the company as it embarks on its next growth phase. I'm committed to working with our sales and marketing teams to ensure our HR and business automation solutions continually align with our customers' evolving needs," said Jim Duddy.

Jim will work from Manchester, Vermont, where he lives with his family. In his free time, he enjoys spending it with his wife and three sons, enjoying various sports and the great outdoors.

ThisWay Global is an award-winning, venture-backed leader in the HR tech industry. The company's commitment to unbiased talent sourcing and matching technology gives it a significant lead over its competition. ThisWay is an IBM Silver Partner and exclusive go-to-market partner Watson Orchestrate. The privately-held company is based in Austin, Texas.

