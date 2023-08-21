IGT and St. Croix Casinos Team Up for Launch of PeakBarTop Cabinet with Sports Betting

IGT's award-winning product delivers legendary Game King® video poker content and vast sports betting functionality on market-leading hardware

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its award-winning PeakBarTop™ cabinet with sports betting made its global casino debut at St. Croix Casino in Turtle Lake, Wisc. and St. Croix Casino in Danbury, Wisc. With the benefit of the incredible flexibility of IGT's Total Gaming software bundle, patrons of these casinos can be among the first in the world to have the option to sit in a bar environment and enjoy their choice of IGT video poker, slots, keno games and sports betting on the same cabinet and with the same gaming wallet.

"We are thrilled that St. Croix Casinos are the first gaming venues in the world to offer IGT's PeakBarTop with sports betting via the Total Gaming software bundle and to delight our players with such a transformative product," said Loren Benjamin, St. Croix Casino General Manager. "IGT video poker has been a mainstay of St. Croix Casinos for decades and our recently opened IGT PlaySports-powered sportsbooks have already started driving new player acquisition and engagement. In introducing IGT's PeakBarTop with Total Gaming, St. Croix Casinos are providing players the market's most advanced sports betting interface for land-based casinos on quality hardware that they readily embrace."

"I'm excited that IGT's PeakBarTop with sports betting has launched at St. Croix Casinos. I've been wanting sports betting on a Game King bartop machine for many years, long before I joined IGT," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting. "It's finally here; now customers can sit at the bar, watch the game on TV, play video poker and bet on sports. There's no doubt that adding a sports betting vertical to IGT's PeakBarTop cabinet is going to be a winner."

IGT's PeakBarTop with Total Gaming software features player-preferred ergonomic design and viewing angles on a 23-inch curved full-HD display and features enhanced lighting and sound, a USB charging port, and Bluetooth technology that seamlessly integrates with IGT's cashless gaming technologies.

IGT's PeakBarTop with sports betting functionality won "Land-Based Product of the Year" at the 2022 Global Gaming Awards. For more information, visit IGT.com, follow us on LinkedIn and watch IGT videos on YouTube.

