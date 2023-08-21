SpartanNash Donates to Disaster Relief Efforts in Maui

The food solutions company provided essential items and financial support to residents impacted by wildfires

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) donated two truckloads of food and bottled water to residents of Maui who were impacted by fast-moving wildfires. The company partnered with Convoy of Hope to ship products quickly and efficiently to Maui. In addition to its product donations, SpartanNash provided $25,000 in financial support to the Hawaii Community Foundation in collaboration with the American Logistics Association (ALA).

"The destruction and devastation caused by the wildfires in Maui is heartbreaking," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam . "As a People First company, we are dedicated to committing time and resources to communities in need. SpartanNash is proud to work with Convoy of Hope and ALA to provide essential items and comfort for residents at this dire time."

Since the beginning of August, wildfires burning on the Hawaiian island of Maui have displaced thousands of residents, caused widespread damage and resulted in many deaths in the town of Lāhainā. Convoy of Hope has deployed more than one hundred volunteers and many supplies to assist the community in the deadliest wildfires the U.S has seen in more than a century.

"We are grateful to once again work with SpartanNash to quickly distribute supplies to people in need," said Convoy of Hope Vice President of Public Engagement Ethan Forhetz. "Communities in Maui need our support more than ever, and SpartanNash's generous donation will help provide hope and care in these challenging times."

The food solutions company is committed to leveraging its vast distribution network and food logistics expertise to provide aid when and where it is most needed. SpartanNash has recently provided critical disaster relief to California residents impacted by severe flooding, initiated donations for Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors and completed $1M in aid to Ukrainian refugees .

