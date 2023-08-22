ScienceMedia's SMi Trial™ Receives Heightened Interest for Supporting Diversity and Inclusion in Clinical Trials for Underrepresented Populations

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMi Trial™, ScienceMedia's protocol compliance and risk-based training for clinical trials, is receiving outstanding praise from sponsors for their recently added training materials on recruiting diverse and underrepresented patient populations.

"The [SMi Trial] approach will not only improve participants' trust in clinical research but speed time to science."

After debuting at Society for Clinical Operations Executives (SCOPE) in February 2023, a top 25 pharmaceutical sponsor expressed immediate praise for SMi Trial's new diversity and inclusion training for underrepresented populations: "Recruiting diverse populations is critical to the advancement of new therapeutics and this approach will not only improve participants' trust in clinical research but speed time to science as patients learn about the study details and consent process more quickly." For an example about how SMi Trial facilitates patient diversity, watch the video.

In anticipation of the 2023 Food and Drug Omnibus Reform Act (FDORA), which requires that sponsors submit a Diversity Action Plan with their clinical trial documents, ScienceMedia is addressing these challenges. ScienceMedia's Chief Commercial Officer, Malachi Bierstein, adds, "The barriers to supporting a more diverse patient population in clinical trials is a real issue. Education material that is easy to understand and consume from a trusted source that brings consistency through the industry is critical. It is an achievement to see our content and platform being recognized by the pharma community as a much needed solution to aid in patient enrollment."

To improve participant enrollment, the multimedia training content in SMi Trial reflects diverse populations and characteristics, including gender identity, race, ethnicity, language, physical disabilities, and more.

With SMi Trial's patient-centric content, the goal is to increase health equity by helping sponsors improve inclusivity in their clinical trials. Bierstein continues, "The patient-centric education in SMi Trial is provided in a way that any community can understand in their own language(s) and culture(s); what a clinical trial is and how important it is to the future of healthcare; and what to expect in participation.

Created by clinical experts, SMi Trial's protocol-specific study portal is educationally designed to spark interest in clinical trial participation and maximize study awareness.

To ensure that sponsors and CRO's include underrepresented groups, SMi Trial's technology allows just-in-time training to be deployed by sites or sponsors as participants are enrolled. Whether experiencing high turnover or needing ongoing training, site staff can be educated proactively on how to run clinical trials, and, as a result, be ready to activate participants and start the enrollment process.

With more than 100,000 views per month, SMi Trial is at the forefront of efficient and effective clinical trials. For additional information about how ScienceMedia's protocol compliance management training can benefit your trial, follow ScienceMedia via LinkedIn or our blog.

About ScienceMedia

ScienceMedia improves clinical competency through innovative multimedia learning solutions. SMi Trial™, for site-based trials, and SMi TrialD™, for decentralized or hybrid trials, are protocol compliance solutions that mitigate clinical risk and decrease trial cost. SMi Source™ provides just-in-time, thoroughly referenced information on diseases and clinical trial topics through a mobile-enabled, cloud-based medical science library with 360+ hours of microlearning and 300+ full courses.

