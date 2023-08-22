Stoneweg US Ranks Among the Top 20% on the Inc. 5000 List, Exemplifying ESG's Role in Driving Exponential Growth

ESG-Driven Success Propels Stoneweg US to Achieve Remarkable Growth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneweg US is thrilled to announce its exceptional achievement in securing the 773rd position on this year's prestigious Inc. 5000 list, positioning the company among the top 20% of the nation's fastest-growing private businesses. This achievement not only underscores Stoneweg US' exceptional business performance, but also highlights the company's unwavering dedication to sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Stoneweg US' Inc. 5000 position highlights the symbiotic relationship between responsible practices and robust growth.

Stoneweg US' accomplishment is a powerful endorsement of its growth trajectory, positioning the company as a prime example of how ESG-focused initiatives can yield impressive results. As more investors prioritize companies that embrace ESG principles, Stoneweg US' ascent serves as a testament to the potential of purpose-driven strategies to create value for both shareholders and society.

"Securing a place in the top 20% of the Inc. 5000 list is a resounding affirmation of our dedication to sustainability and ESG," said Patrick Richard, CEO of Stoneweg US. "Our achievement highlights the symbiotic relationship between responsible practices and robust growth. It shows that ESG isn't just an add-on; it's an integral part of a strategy that drives financial success."

Central to Stoneweg US' success is its exceptional company culture based on its 29 Fundamentals. The firm operates as a close-knit team, embodying the spirit of collaboration and collective achievement. "We work as a team and win as a team. This achievement is a testament to our collective dedication and hard work," adds Richard.

This remarkable feat underscores the pivotal role of sustainable principles in driving exponential growth, further demonstrating that such considerations are not only commendable but can be integral to delivering outstanding financial returns. Stoneweg US' journey exemplifies the capacity of ESG strategies to attract responsible investors who seek financial returns while supporting sustainable and socially responsible practices.

Since its inception in 1982, the Inc. 5000 list has stood as a hallmark of entrepreneurial success and innovation, spotlighting the most prosperous and rapidly expanding private companies across the United States. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

About Stoneweg U.S., LLC: Stoneweg US is a multifamily real estate investment firm located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, FL, with a portfolio valuation of approximately $2.0 Billion comprised of ~15,000 units. With a focus on asset optimization through ESG, climate resilience, and proven value-add strategies, the company invests in and develops sustainable communities to drive healthy returns and enhance the resident experience. For more information on Stoneweg US, please visit www.stoneweg.us

