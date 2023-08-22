Yatsen Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 22, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leading China-based beauty group, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 9.8% to RMB858.6 million ( US$118.4 million ) from RMB951.8 million for the prior year period.

Total net revenues from Skincare Brands [1] for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 2.3% to RMB325.2 million ( US$44.8 million ) from RMB317.8 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total net revenues from Skincare Brands for the second quarter of 2023 increased to 37.9% from 33.4% for the prior year period.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 74.7%, as compared with 62.9% for the prior year period.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 59.0% to RMB108.5 million ( US$15.0 million ) from RMB264.3 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss[2] for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 77.7% to RMB46.3 million ( US$6.4 million ) from RMB207.5 million for the prior year period.

Mr. Jinfeng Huang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yatsen, stated, "The beauty industry experienced a modest post-COVID recovery during the second quarter of 2023. While uncertainty in consumer demand persisted, we continued to focus on fine-tuning our business model and investing in brand building and R&D. Along with improvements in certain of our key financial and operating metrics, our strategic transformation plan remained largely on track. Furthermore, operations of the Guangzhou manufacturing hub we established with Cosmax officially commenced on August 11, enabling further optimization of our supply chain. Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, our team is devoting resources to new product launches with the goal of bringing exciting new beauty solutions to our customers."

Mr. Donghao Yang, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Yatsen, commented, "As a result of our business transformation strategy and the recovery trend in the beauty market, we again beat our previous guidance, with total net revenues declining by 9.8% year-over-year for the second quarter of 2023. Net revenues from our Skincare Brands grew by 2.3% year-over-year, benefiting from the solid performance of our clinical and premium brands, including Galénic, DR.WU and Eve Lom, which recorded year-over-year growth of 13.3% in combined net revenues. Furthermore, gross margin has demonstrated a clear upward trend over the past four quarters, rising to 74.7% in the second quarter of 2023. We also narrowed our net loss margin to 12.6% and non-GAAP net loss margin to 5.4%. Supported by ample cash, restricted cash and short-term investments balance of RMB2.57 billion, we are prepared to drive further progress in our business transformation in the second half of 2023."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 9.8% to RMB858.6 million (US$118.4 million) from RMB951.8 million for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 16.6% year-over-year decrease in net revenues from Color Cosmetics Brands[3], partially offset by a 2.3% year-over-year increase in net revenues from Skincare Brands.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 7.2% to RMB641.6 million (US$88.5 million) from RMB598.3 million for the prior year period. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 increased to 74.7% from 62.9% for the prior year period. The increase was driven by (i) increasing sales of higher-gross margin products from Skincare Brands, (ii) more disciplined pricing and discount policies and (iii) cost optimization across all of the Company's brand portfolios.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 11.3% to RMB776.7 million (US$107.1 million) from RMB875.3 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were 90.5%, as compared with 92.0% for the prior year period.

Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB58.3 million ( US$8.0 million ), as compared with RMB69.7 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to 6.8% from 7.3% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in warehouse and logistics costs due to the outsourcing of most of the Company's warehousing and handling operations.

Selling and Marketing Expenses. Selling and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB542.8 million ( US$74.9 million ), as compared with RMB625.7 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to 63.2% from 65.7% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to the closure of underperforming offline stores and a reduction in share-based compensation related to the decrease in selling and marketing headcount, partially offset by an increase in online advertising expenses.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB149.7 million ( US$20.6 million ), as compared with RMB147.8 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased to 17.4% from 15.5% for the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in share-based compensation, combined with the deleveraging effect of lower total net revenues in the second quarter of 2023.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB25.9 million ( US$3.6 million ), as compared with RMB32.0 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to 3.0% from 3.4% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to the Company's efforts to maintain research and development expenses at a reasonable level relative to total net revenues.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 51.2% to RMB135.1 million (US$18.6 million) from RMB277.0 million for the prior year period. Operating loss margin was 15.7%, as compared with 29.1% for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP loss from operations[4] for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 65.8% to RMB74.6 million (US$10.3 million) from RMB218.2 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating loss margin was 8.7%, as compared with 22.9% for the prior year period.

Net Loss

Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 59.0% to RMB108.5 million (US$15.0 million) from RMB264.3 million for the prior year period. Net loss margin was 12.6%, as compared with 27.8% for the prior year period. Net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[5] for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB0.20 (US$0.03), as compared with RMB0.43 for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 77.7% to RMB46.3 million (US$6.4 million) from RMB207.5 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss margin was 5.4%, as compared with 21.8% for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[6] for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB0.08 (US$0.01), as compared with RMB0.34 for the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB2.57 billion (US$354.6 million), as compared with RMB2.63 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Net cash used in operating activities for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB14.4 million (US$2.0 million), compared with net cash generated from operating activities of RMB111.9 million for the prior year period.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB686.3 million and RMB772.1 million, representing a year-over-year decline of approximately 10% to 20%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2023, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

[1] Include net revenues from DR.WU (its mainland China business), Galénic, Eve Lom, Abby's Choice and other skincare brands of the Company. [2] Non-GAAP net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure. Effective from the third quarter of 2022, non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, and non-GAAP net loss for the prior year period presented in this document is also calculated in the same manner. [3] Include Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear and other color cosmetics brands of the Company. [4] Non-GAAP loss from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP loss from operations is defined as loss from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions. [5] ADS refers to American depositary shares, each of which represents four Class A ordinary shares. [6] Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is defined as non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Effective from the second quarter of 2023, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and (v) accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests, and non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for the prior year period presented in this document is also calculated in the same manner.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 7:30 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the second quarter 2023.

United States (toll free): +1-888-346-8982 International: +1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-1203 Hong Kong, SAR (toll free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong, SAR: +852-3018-4992 Conference ID: 9229690

The replay will be accessible through August 29, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 9229690

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/.

About Yatsen Holding Limited

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leading China-based beauty group with the mission of creating an exciting new journey of beauty discovery for consumers around the world. Founded in 2016, the Company has launched and acquired numerous color cosmetics and skincare brands including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Abby's Choice, Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom, Pink Bear and EANTiM. The Company's flagship brand, Perfect Diary, is one of the leading color cosmetics brands in China in terms of retail sales value. The Company primarily reaches and engages with customers directly both online and offline, with expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.

For more information, please visit http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in reviewing and assessing its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business, provide further information about its results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects. The Company defines non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and (v) accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS.

However, the non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools as the non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Reconciliations of Yatsen's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, outlook and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, which include but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to continue to roll out popular products and maintain popularity of existing products; its ability to anticipate and respond to changes in industry trends and consumer preferences and behavior in a timely manner; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; its ability to integrate newly-acquired businesses and brands; trends and competition in and relevant government policies and regulations relating to China's beauty market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic conditions globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Yatsen Holding Limited

Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@yatsenglobal.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Hui Fan

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: yatsen@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: yatsen@thepiacentegroup.com

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)





December 31,



June 30,



June 30,





2022



2023



2023





RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000

Assets

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



1,512,945





986,815





136,088

Short-term investments



1,072,867





1,562,567





215,488

Accounts receivable, net



200,843





190,337





26,249

Inventories, net



423,287





394,529





54,408

Prepayments and other current assets



292,825





335,753





46,302

Amounts due from related parties



5,654





14,708





2,028

Total current assets



3,508,421





3,484,709





480,563

Non-current assets

















Restricted cash



41,383





21,754





3,000

Investments



502,579





546,524





75,369

Property and equipment, net



75,619





64,952





8,957

Goodwill



857,145





919,042





126,742

Intangible assets, net



689,669





710,622





97,999

Deferred tax assets



1,951





1,391





192

Right-of-use assets, net



133,004





102,764





14,172

Other non-current assets



52,885





44,047





6,074

Total non-current assets



2,354,235





2,411,096





332,505

Total assets



5,862,656





5,895,805





813,068

Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders'

equity

















Current liabilities

















Accounts payable



119,847





105,329





14,526

Advances from customers



16,652





15,456





2,131

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



323,259





325,133





44,838

Amounts due to related parties



27,242





43,651





6,020

Income tax payables



21,826





21,966





3,029

Lease liabilities due within one year



79,586





61,659





8,503

Total current liabilities



588,412





573,194





79,047

Non-current liabilities

















Deferred tax liabilities



113,441





118,031





16,277

Deferred income-non current



45,280





39,444





5,440

Lease liabilities



52,997





40,022





5,519

Total non-current liabilities



211,718





197,497





27,236

Total liabilities



800,130





770,691





106,283

Redeemable non-controlling interests



339,924





342,899





47,288

Shareholders' equity

















Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 ordinary

shares authorized, comprising of 6,000,000,000 Class A ordinary

shares, 960,852,606 Class B ordinary shares and 3,039,147,394 shares

each of such classes to be designated as of December 31, 2022 and

June 30, 2023; 2,030,600,883 Class A shares and 666,572,880 Class B

ordinary shares issued as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023;

1,569,677,384 Class A ordinary shares and 666,572,880 Class B

ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022, 1,535,621,200

Class A ordinary shares and 666,572,880 Class B ordinary shares

outstanding as of June 30, 2023)



173





173





24

Treasury shares



(669,150)





(729,169)





(100,557)

Additional paid-in capital



12,038,802





12,015,386





1,656,998

Statutory reserve



24,177





24,177





3,334

Accumulated deficit



(6,600,365)





(6,658,099)





(918,194)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(74,195)





126,095





17,388

Total Yatsen Holding Limited shareholders' equity



4,719,442





4,778,563





658,993

Non-controlling interests



3,160





3,652





504

Total shareholders' equity



4,722,602





4,782,215





659,497

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and

shareholders' equity



5,862,656





5,895,805





813,068



YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2022



2023



2023



2022



2023



2023





RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000

Total net revenues



951,770





858,562





118,401





1,842,724





1,623,958





223,954

Total cost of revenues



(353,450)





(216,915)





(29,914)





(629,858)





(413,582)





(57,036)

Gross profit



598,320





641,647





88,487





1,212,866





1,210,376





166,918

Operating expenses:



































Fulfilment expenses



(69,743)





(58,339)





(8,045)





(143,606)





(110,255)





(15,205)

Selling and marketing expenses



(625,695)





(542,781)





(74,853)





(1,230,421)





(1,001,829)





(138,159)

General and administrative expenses



(147,794)





(149,655)





(20,638)





(355,923)





(190,396)





(26,257)

Research and development expenses



(32,045)





(25,930)





(3,576)





(67,855)





(50,108)





(6,910)

Total operating expenses



(875,277)





(776,705)





(107,112)





(1,797,805)





(1,352,588)





(186,531)

Loss from operations



(276,957)





(135,058)





(18,625)





(584,939)





(142,212)





(19,613)

Financial income



8,263





15,950





2,200





16,366





42,938





5,921

Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain



(21,796)





4,567





630





(24,428)





(982)





(135)

Income (loss) from equity method investments, net



45





(6,729)





(928)





(2,285)





12,331





1,701

Impairment loss of investments



(662)





-





-





(5,078)





-





-

Other income, net



27,932





11,649





1,606





45,586





29,166





4,022

Loss before income tax expenses



(263,175)





(109,621)





(15,117)





(554,778)





(58,759)





(8,104)

Income tax (expenses) benefits



(1,095)





1,154





159





(872)





968





133

Net loss



(264,270)





(108,467)





(14,958)





(555,650)





(57,791)





(7,971)

Net (loss) income attributable to non-

controlling interests and redeemable non-

controlling interests



(1,660)





675





93





(1,195)





57





8

Accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests



-





(2,975)





(410)





-





(2,975)





(410)

Net loss attributable to Yatsen's

shareholders



(265,930)





(110,767)





(15,275)





(556,845)





(60,709)





(8,373)

Shares used in calculating loss per share

(1):



































Weighted average number of Class A and

Class B ordinary shares:



































Basic



2,475,134,621





2,228,009,569





2,228,009,569





2,500,801,376





2,232,107,152





2,232,107,152

Diluted



2,475,134,621





2,228,009,569





2,228,009,569





2,500,801,376





2,232,107,152





2,232,107,152

Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary

share



































Basic



(0.11)





(0.05)





(0.01)





(0.22)





(0.03)





(0.00)

Diluted



(0.11)





(0.05)





(0.01)





(0.22)





(0.03)





(0.00)

Net loss per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal

to 1 ADS)



































Basic



(0.43)





(0.20)





(0.03)





(0.89)





(0.11)





(0.02)

Diluted



(0.43)





(0.20)





(0.03)





(0.89)





(0.11)





(0.02)























































For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2022



2023



2023



2022



2023



2023

Share-based compensation expenses are included

in the operating expenses as follows:

RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000

Fulfilment expenses



970





381





53





2,493





1,032





142

Selling and marketing expenses



11,363





4,443





613





33,718





10,735





1,480

General and administrative expenses (income)



27,590





40,899





5,640





122,573





(35,421)





(4,885)

Research and development expenses



7,017





1,783





246





13,974





3,762





519

Total



46,940





47,506





6,552





172,758





(19,892)





(2,744)







































(1) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each

Class A ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share being entitled to twenty votes on all matters

that are subject to shareholder vote.

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2022



2023



2023



2022



2023



2023





RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000

Loss from operations



(276,957)





(135,058)





(18,625)





(584,939)





(142,212)





(19,613)

Share-based compensation expenses

(income)



46,940





47,506





6,552





172,758





(19,892)





(2,744)

Amortization of intangible assets

resulting from assets and business

acquisitions



11,862





12,934





1,784





23,945





25,110





3,463

Non-GAAP loss from operations



(218,155)





(74,618)





(10,289)





(388,236)





(136,994)





(18,894)

Net loss



(264,270)





(108,467)





(14,958)





(555,650)





(57,791)





(7,971)

Share-based compensation expenses

(income)



46,940





47,506





6,552





172,758





(19,892)





(2,744)

Amortization of intangible assets

resulting from assets and business

acquisitions



11,862





12,934





1,784





23,945





25,110





3,463

Revaluation of investments on the

share of equity method investments



-





3,932





542





1,986





(15,214)





(2,098)

Tax effects on non-GAAP

adjustments



(2,042)





(2,211)





(305)





(4,126)





(4,291)





(592)

Non-GAAP net loss



(207,510)





(46,306)





(6,385)





(361,087)





(72,078)





(9,942)

Net loss attributable to Yatsen's

shareholders



(265,930)





(110,767)





(15,275)





(556,845)





(60,709)





(8,373)

Share-based compensation expenses

(income)



46,940





47,506





6,552





172,758





(19,892)





(2,744)

Amortization of intangible assets

resulting from assets and business

acquisitions



10,945





12,656





1,745





22,776





24,568





3,388

Revaluation of investments on the

share of equity method investments



-





3,932





542





1,986





(15,214)





(2,098)

Tax effects on non-GAAP

adjustments



(1,876)





(2,211)





(305)





(3,960)





(4,291)





(592)

Accretion to redeemable non-

controlling interests



-





2,975





410





-





2,975





410

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to

Yatsen's shareholders



(209,921)





(45,909)





(6,331)





(363,285)





(72,563)





(10,009)

Shares used in calculating loss per

share:



































Weighted average number of Class A

and Class B ordinary shares:



































Basic



2,475,134,621





2,228,009,569





2,228,009,569





2,500,801,376





2,232,107,152





2,232,107,152

Diluted



2,475,134,621





2,228,009,569





2,228,009,569





2,500,801,376





2,232,107,152





2,232,107,152

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders per Class A

and Class B ordinary share



































Basic



(0.08)





(0.02)





(0.00)





(0.15)





(0.03)





(0.00)

Diluted



(0.08)





(0.02)





(0.00)





(0.15)





(0.03)





(0.00)

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders per ADS (4

ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)



































Basic



(0.34)





(0.08)





(0.01)





(0.58)





(0.13)





(0.02)

Diluted



(0.34)





(0.08)





(0.01)





(0.58)





(0.13)





(0.02)



View original content:

SOURCE Yatsen Holding Limited