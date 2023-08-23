Fine Wine Importer Demeine Estates Announces President Philana Bouvier as Wine Enthusiast Future 40 Tastemakers & Innovators of 2023

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Napa Valley-based Fine Wine Importer Demeine Estates is thrilled to announce that President Philana Bouvier has been named to the Wine Enthusiast's 2023 Future 40 Tastemakers list. Wine Enthusiast's Future 40 award recognizes tastemakers who inspire innovation and are bringing the drinks business into the future.

Wine Enthusiast's Future 40 honorees span across many categories in the beverage industry, with one unifying common theme of advocacy – a focus for Bouvier throughout her career. From including people of different backgrounds to making changes to better the environment to supporting workers in the hospitality industry, Bouvier and her fellow honorees are advocating for a better future in the drinks space. Wine Enthusiast's Future 40 list can be found here.

"This award really belongs to my team at Demeine Estates, who are pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a fine wine importer as we build this new company and do things differently," Bouvier said. "We've accomplished so much in a short period, and I'm inspired by how we are innovating with our business model and remain committed to a people-first, diverse culture. I always say, embrace being a force of nature and don't give away your power. I'm humbled by my career, and this amazing journey that I've been blessed to carve out with a group of people I absolutely love working with. It's about having fun and winning at the same time. My goal is to empower our teams to take calculated risks and break the rules."

Bouvier has been President of Demeine Estates since Spring 2021, ushering in an era of rapid expansion and strategic growth that today features an import producer portfolio including six of Western Europe's leading heritage producers from France and Italy, and a luxury domestic producer portfolio focused on Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. As the only Asian American female executive running a fine wine import company, Bouvier has developed a "Diversity is our DNA" approach to build a diverse team.

Core to Demeine Estates' philosophy is diversity and Bouvier pioneered the importer's Dream It Live It initiative, launched in 2022 to offer wine entrepreneurs access to Demeine Estates' established network in the wine industry to help them launch their small business and build community. This initiative now includes two partners – Tish Wiggins and Stephanie Love – and focuses on programming to enable more education and access to luxury wine and Napa Valley.

Founded in 2020 by the Lawrence Family and CEO and Master Sommelier, Carlton McCoy Jr., Demeine Estates was created to bring world-class domestic and international wineries to the finest accounts and collectors in the US market. Producers include Heitz Cellar, Burgess, Stony Hill, Brendel, Haynes Vineyard and Ink Grade from the Napa Valley; Champagne's Legras & Haas; Burgundy's Domaine de Montille and La Chablisienne; Sancerre's Domaine Roc de l'Abbaye, Piedmont's Cà Romé, and Tuscany's Marchesi Mazzei family of brands.

The company recently reported that net sales are up 105% for the year vs last year across the entire portfolio. Growth is being driven by the import business, both in terms of an overall increase in revenue and by the value of imports. Additionally, this year Demeine Estates is on track to hit 100,000 case depletions within its wholesale partner network. Demeine Estates' domestic portfolio, with a focus on luxury Cabernet Sauvignon, also continues to grow, with a more than double-digit increase vs last year, attributed to increasing on-premise activity, strategic positioning and pricing for Napa Valley Cabernet, and export activity. Demeine Estates opened six new international markets for Heitz Cellar, Ink Grade and Burgess including Asia, where Bouvier reports there is great interest.

"I am thrilled that Philana has been included on this list," said Demeine Estates co-founder Carlton McCoy, Jr. "It has been an honor and a pleasure building an esteemed company with someone so driven and focused. She absolutely represents the present and future of our industry."

Demeine Estates is a family-owned producer, importer and marketer of the world's finest wines based in the heart of Napa Valley, California. A leader in luxury wines in the U.S., Demeine Estates sets the standard in exceptional marketing, fine wine sales, and distribution services. Founded by The Lawrence family and Carlton McCoy Jr., MS, and led by President Philana Bouvier, Demeine Estates' curated portfolio also consists of both premium family-owned domestic and international producers who represent exceptional wines anchored by quality viticulture. www.demeineestates.com

